Ireland's Citibank boss on her Sliding Doors moment: ‘Things in life make you go in different directions’

The last time Cecilia Ronan was on a plane was in February 2020, flying from Budapest to Dublin.

The flight stands out for another reason too. She had just got word of her appointment as chief executive of Citibank Europe – a role that would see her take responsibility for leading 11,000 employees across 22 countries.

For 20 years, as Citibank’s Dublin office grew into a European hub, she had risen steadily through the ranks – her career marked by sheer determination to always take the next step, even in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges.

Three weeks after returning from Budapest, and already up and running in her new role, she heard Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s announcement that Ireland’s schools must close.

Ronan realised she faced a new and serious challenge. She herself had been no stranger to childcare challenges and immediately understood the impact of such an announcement on her workforce.

“There was the feeling that this can’t be happening,” she says. “But we didn’t panic.

“We’d been through crises before, so it was about applying the same kind of methodology and coordination, and having very clear roles and responsibilities for people. We put the playbook we had prepared into action.”

Over the next 24 hours she and her team implemented remote working for 2,500 Irish staff.

“It was quite phenomenal. To save bandwidth, we were all on the phone, conducting business. The capital markets remained open, so we had to make sure that we were able to deal with client requests, particularly on liquidity.”

Life had prepared Ronan well for meeting unfamiliar situations head on. The eldest of eight children, her father worked on a UN programme that set up accountancy structures in developing countries.

The family had all moved to southern Africa when she was young. She had gone to school in Malawi, a beautiful but desperately poor country.

“We went to an international school so we had brilliant experiences and friends of many different nationalities. But the poverty was quite shocking.

"And at the time Malawi was ravaged by Aids. It was taking out the middle class. So the people who had been educated were then being wiped out. It was really impactful.”

Malawi was also under a strict dictatorship.

“You were very restricted in what you could do. There were certain days of the year you couldn’t go outside. I couldn’t wear trousers or shorts. My brothers couldn’t have long hair. But nevertheless it was a brilliant experience – particularly, I would say, around adaptability.”

Ronan returned to Ireland to study law in UCD, setting foot in Dublin for the first time.

“Law was my childhood dream. The TV show Ally McBeal had me completely wrapped up in it.”

The reality was different – and her appetite for a career in law waned. After college she headed back to Africa, and worked in a school in Botswana.

Her father gave her firm advice: you can do anything your brothers can do, so just decide what you want – and go and do it. She opted to do a master’s degree in Human Resources, which led to her moving back to Ireland in 1997 to take up a HR job in Microsoft.

Ronan had married after returning to Ireland, and while on maternity leave during the first year of marriage she had what she describes as her “Sliding Doors moment”.

“My husband left. I was still pregnant and then I had Lauren,” she says. Her parents urged her to come home to them.

“I said ‘No, I need to make it for Lauren, she’s so dependent on me now’. And that was the impetus.

"I had planned taking the foot off the accelerator at that time a little bit. Raise my child, you know... maybe have another one – all that. But there are different moments in life that make you go in different directions.”

Ronan’s mother took care of Lauren and she headed to London for internal interviews with Microsoft. It was a successful trip. She was appointed head of HR at Microsoft Ireland.

Within three years she moved to Citi’s Irish office in the IFSC and over the next 20 years moved upwards – from executive director, to head of Citi’s Dublin service centre, to country manager – before her appointment as European CEO.

Citi has been in the Irish market for 55 years, arriving in 1965 on the back of Ford setting up a manufacturing plant in Cork.

Its role was to provide banking services to the first wave of US multinationals that came here. And it continues to do substantial business with the subsidiaries of multinationals based in Ireland and elsewhere.

It has also since developed significant Irish clients. In the past two months it led three high-profile deals involving Irish firms: AerCap’s $30bn acquisition of GECAS; ICON’s $12bn acquisition of PRA Health Sciences; and Ardagh’s listing of its metal packaging business on the NYSE.

Indeed, Ronan is confident Citi’s Irish operation will deliver growth in multiple sectors, including markets, funds, commercial banking, direct custody and clearing, as well as serving as a newly dedicated private banker on the ground in Ireland to cater for high-net worth individual clients.

In 2016, having become chief administrative officer at Citibank Europe in Dublin, Ronan was at the centre of a major reorganisation of the bank that saw the merger of UK-headquartered Citibank International with the Dublin-headquartered entity to create Citi’s single EU-passported bank.

The balance sheet at the Dublin operation has grown in just four years from €20bn to €70bn and will continue to grow by another 20pc and potentially more, she says.

Ronan says her primary role is to define the strategy for Citibank in Europe across the full range of products and functions, and across the 22 countries in which it operates.

“I also see a big opportunity in terms of continuing to move business from London on the back of Brexit. So EU products in the EU for EU clients.

"I am finalising our strategy with the board and the regulators at the moment, but I would see our balance sheet and our revenues growing quite significantly on the back of it.”

Ronan does not see huge numbers of new jobs for Dublin. Trading capability, for example, will move from London to Paris, not to the IFSC.

“But Ireland has definitely progressed in terms of moving up the value chain,” she says. “When I talk to the IDA, I always say to them that it’s not just about the base number. It’s actually about the quality of the jobs here – particularly the average salary of those jobs. That’s really important.

"For example, we were the first financial services company to open our innovation lab in 2009, during the last crisis. At the time we had 30 technologists in Ireland; today, I’ve got 500-plus. I’ve got architects, software developers, engineers.

"Just five weeks ago we opened Citi’s global centre of excellence for artificial intelligence. And I see huge opportunities in this to add more global and regional roles in Ireland.

“I will continue to invest and I will get the support from my group. In December I presented to the group boards in New York around building further capability on the back of many things – for example, Brexit, the pandemic, and efficiency gains as well.

"It’s a growth story. I think this organisation sees the value of Citi in Ireland to the overall organisation.”

Joe Biden’s new taxation plans for multinationals have once again put sharp focus on Ireland’s foreign direct investment model.

But Ronan is not concerned. She welcomes the return to multilateralism by the Biden administration – not to mention its focus on a fiscal stimulus which, she believes, will have a positive spillover for both Europe and Ireland.

“In terms of the tax perspective, we’re watching it carefully and closely. Tax is a lever, but it’s not the basis for being here. There is obviously a convergence of activity at the moment around minimum tax rates and things like that. But whatever the changes, it doesn’t mean I’m going to start moving business out.

“We’ve had between 2,000 and 2,500 people for the last ten years. But they’re not the same 2,500 jobs. There’s been churn. I’ve moved roles out and then moved roles up the value chain here in Dublin.”

Ireland’s big advantages for Citibank is the access to talent and a culture of adaptability, flexibility and productivity, she says.

She does however have one growing concern about the Irish workplace.

“I am worried about the impact of the pandemic on women – because they have shouldered the burden of responsibilities. We need to recognise that, and we need to stay close to our top female talent so they don’t make the decision to leave.

"I’m worried about that from what I hear across various industries.”

As for her own personal life, Ronan now lives happily with Lauren and her husband Finn, whom she married in December 2019. She looks back on what happened in her short-lived first marriage as something she ultimately turned into a positive.

“It was a definite jolt to the system. A huge shock. There were times I came home tired in the evening and was doing the bath, and there was nobody there to hand the baby to.

"I remember one day that we were doing an acquisition in Citi and Lauren had thrown up for the whole night beforehand. Moments like that stick. But Lauren is now 15. I’m very proud of her – and she’s very proud of what I’ve done.”

From the beginning she made it clear to Citi that she needed balance in her life – and that meant leaving at 5.30pm or 6pm to be home to have dinner with Lauren.

“But I missed out on some moments. Lauren would say to me: ‘You were the only mom never at the cake sale.’ And I would say to her: ‘Why do they do it at 11 o’clock?’

“Or Lauren would say: ‘You’re the only mom in a dress and high heels – why can’t you wear a tracksuit like everybody else?’

"But now she’s like: ‘Actually, you’re a role model’,” says Ronan, proudly.

She gave a lot to her job, she says, and sometimes it was just to prove to herself “I can do this”.

That proof has long since been established.