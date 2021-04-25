| 3.7°C Dublin

Ireland's Citibank boss on her Sliding Doors moment: ‘Things in life make you go in different directions’

Life has taught Cecilia Ronan, chief executive of Citibank Europe, that there are opportunities in every crisis 

Cecilia Ronan, CEO of Citi Bank Europe. Photo: Steve Humphreys
Cecilia Ronan, CEO of Citi Bank Europe. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Fearghal O'Connor

The last time Cecilia Ronan was on a plane was in February 2020, flying from Budapest to Dublin.

The flight stands out for another reason too. She had just got word of her appointment as chief executive of Citibank Europe – a role that would see her take responsibility for leading 11,000 employees across 22 countries.

