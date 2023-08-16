Ireland’s booming economy is adding to pollution, Eurostat says

Irish economic growth is contributing to a surge in carbon emissions, Eurostat data shows.

Greenhouse gas emissions here rose by 9.1pc in the first three months of this year, compared with the same period in 2022 – the fastest rise in the EU.

At the same time, Ireland’s economic growth is far outstripping its EU neighbours.

Although gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 2.8pc in the first quarter, compared to the previous quarter, it grew 2pc when compared to the first quarter of last year, Eurostat said – the same time period in which emissions grew 9.1pc.

In 2022 as a whole, Irish GDP grew by 12pc.

A separate Eurostat data release shows second-quarter GDP growth in Ireland was also well ahead of all its European partners, at 3.3pc, compared to the first quarter.

Average quarterly EU growth in the period was zero, while in the eurozone it was 0.3pc.

Ireland was one of six countries to see greenhouse gas emissions – which include carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide – spike in the first quarter.

In Latvia, emissions rose 7.5pc compared to the first three months of 2022, in Slovakia they rose 1.9pc, in Denmark emissions increased by 1.7pc, in Sweden 1.6pc and in Finland 0.3pc.

“This group of EU members also saw their GDP increase,” Eurostat pointed out.

Overall EU emissions fell 3pc in the first quarter – thanks to a fall in 21 countries – while GDP grew by 1.2pc.

Portugal, Croatia, Belgium, Malta, France, Spain, Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Romania, Italy, Cyprus, Greece, Slovenia and Bulgaria managed to decrease emissions while growing their GDP.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office last week show Ireland was the second most-polluting EU state in 2020, after Luxembourg.

Ireland's greenhouse gas emissions were 11.6 tonnes per capita in 2020, compared with an EU average of 7.4 tonnes.

In 2020, Irish greenhouse gas emissions were 6.1pc higher than their 1990 levels, while in the EU they were 31.9pc lower.

The EU’s Green Deal aims to cut net greenhouse gas emissions by 55pc compared with 1990 levels.

Separate Eurostat data shows Denmark and Ireland had the fastest industrial production growth in the EU in June this year.