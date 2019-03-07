Ireland's 'bean an tí' culture could be the reason why we have more female Airbnb hosts than the global average.

Ireland's 'bean an tí' culture could explain why we've more female Airbnb hosts

In line with International Women's Day, the online accommodation service released statistics around the location and earnings of their female hosts.

Across the platform's global hubs, some 56pc of active Airbnb hosts are women while our tally stands at 60pc female to 40pc male.

Head of Airbnb in Ireland Aisling Hassell said that Ireland's breakdown could be down to the natural hospitality of Irish women.

"The figures could be representative of the 'bean on tí' days, in terms of Irish women's approach to welcoming in and accommodating visitors," she said.

"However, you would be amazed at some of the things our male hosts will do to really up the standard. Behind every good man is a good women, apparently, but it goes both ways."

Since Airbnb was launched in 2008, female hosts globally have collectively earned over €28bn on Airbnb, €10.6bn of that in the past year alone.

The estimated total income for female hosts in Ireland in 2018 was €89m with the typical female Irish host earns €4,300 a year.

Dublin's proportion of female hosts ties in more with the global average at 52pc, with the numbers rising the further away from the capital: Cork (58pc), Galway (60pc), Kilkenny (62pc) and Waterford (61pc).

"When you get into the more rural areas, we're back to the bean an tí origins again. Women, either on their own or with their partner, and/or family are living remotely. Whether it's through farming or running businesses like jewellery making from home, they're looking to make supplemental income," said Ms Hassell.

"There are pockets of entrepreneurs across the country welcoming people into their home to make this extra cash."

If the amount of annual earnings through hosting on Airbnb seems high, Ms Hassell said that visitors don't realise how difficult the fundamentals of being a host can be.

"We advise our hosts of certain standards that they should adhere to at a minimum. But even normal checking in and cleaning for the next guest can be a mammoth task.

"Some hosts outsource the cleaning to a third party, of course, but many will clean the entire enterprise themselves, not an easy job.

"There are always those hosts that stand out though, of course, with their special touches like bottled water or light snacks or a little note.

"There's even one guy from the Midlands that buys flags from his visitor's country of origin and raises that on their arrival."

Online Editors