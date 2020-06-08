Ireland to sell €4bn of 10-year bonds via syndicated deal

The National Treasury Management Agency is to raise funds via a syndicated 10-year bond sale that sources familiar with the transaction say would aim to raise €4bn, taking the Government closer to filling the funding gap caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency cancelled a planned bond issue and replaced it with a syndication – a means of raising more money than a regular auction.

The NTMA’s previous debt auctions have been heavily oversubscribed and the agency has raised €12.5bn this year.

It has upped its debt issuance levels as a result of the additional spending required for social and other payments due to the Covid lockdowns that will push the budget into a deep deficit of €30bn compared with the original aim of running a small surplus for the third consecutive year.

Online Editors