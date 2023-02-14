Ireland shutting down ‘golden visa’ investment-for-residence scheme from tomorrow

The Government has announced it is to end a decade-old investor residency programme – commonly known as a ‘golden visa’ scheme – from tomorrow.

The scheme offered residency permits to investors from outside the EU who funnelled €1m into Irish firms or funds for at least three years. The threshold was €2m for property funds and €500,000 for “philanthropic” donations.

By the end of last year more than 1,613 applications had been approved by the Department of Justice under the visa scheme, of which 1,511 were to Chinese applicants.

Similar schemes have come under fire in the EU and at the OECD due to money laundering or corruption concerns.

The move to close down the Irish scheme comes ahead of the introduction of an EU-mandated investment screening law, which would see the investigation of non-EU investments of more than €2m in critical infrastructure, technology, raw materials, data or the media.

Investments can be blocked if they affect or would be likely to affect the security or public order of the State.

Since it was set up in 2012, Ireland’s so-called Immigrant Investor Programme (IIP) has enabled €1.3bn worth of foreign money to flow into Ireland, the Department of Justice said, including to community and sporting organisations.

The total stock of foreign direct investment in Ireland at the end of 2021 was over €1.2trn, according to the CSO.

“The Immigrant Investor Programme was established over a decade ago during a time of unprecedented economic difficulty to stimulate investment in Ireland that would be of strategic and public benefit to the State,” said acting Justice Minister Simon Harris.

“Since its inception, the programme has brought significant investment to Ireland and has been operated by my department to the highest professional standards.

“However, it is important that we keep all programmes under review, including any implications for wider public policy, such as the continuing appropriateness and suitability of this programme for cultural, social and economic use.”

The EU and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development have criticised ‘residence by investment’ schemes, saying they are open to risks of money laundering, corruption, tax evasion and use by organised crime gangs.

According to a European Parliament report, at least 130,000 people benefitted from similar schemes in the EU between 2011 and 2019, generating revenues of over €21.8bn for the countries concerned.

Twelve EU countries, including Ireland, have golden visa schemes in place.

“We have also taken on board a number of reports and findings from international bodies such as the EU Commission, Council of Europe and OECD on similar investment programmes,” Mr Harris said.

“Taking all of this into account, and informed by both internal and external reviews, I have recommended that it is now timely to close this programme to new applications, and have received Government agreement to close it for further applications from close of business tomorrow, February 15th 2023.”

Applications for the IIP will no longer be taken from tomorrow evening. Existing projects will continue and pending applications will be considered, the Department of Justice said.