Ireland set to use full coffers to pay down more bailout debt

The Government is preparing to start paying back the money it borrowed from the European Union (EU) as part of Ireland’s 2010 financial bailout agreement.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA), which manages the State’s external finances, has provisionally scheduled the first repayments to the EU for next year, according to the agency’s most recent investor presentation.

The €2bn installment in 2023 to begin paying down the European Financial Stabilisation Mechanism (ESFM) puts the Government right on the original schedule for meeting its debt obligations to the EU.

It comes at a time when the exchequer is flush with tax windfalls from a recovering economy and the NTMA holds a massive cash surplus after years of proactive bond issuance to take advantage of low interest rates.

Now with €27.5bn in cash on hand, an average yield on government debt at just 0.5pc and a long average bond maturity of nearly 11 years, the NTMA is in a strong position to start chipping away at the €40bn European portion of the bailout.

Even so, the cost of new Government borrowing is increasing in advance of expected hikes in European Central Bank (ECB) interest rates.

Yields on benchmark 10-year Irish government bonds have shot up to an eight-year high of nearly 2pc in anticipation of a more normalised rate environment in the coming years as the ECB is today set to announce its withdrawal as a net buyer of Government debt.

While the cost of borrowing nonetheless remains historically low, the long period of virtually free money that enabled the Government to easily borrow billions for Covid support measures is coming to an end.

Ireland – along with much of the world - is now facing a period of high inflation, central bank tightening and economic uncertainty, which is causing bond investors to demand a greater risk premium.

That means the NTMA needs to deploy the State’s financial resources cautiously and appears to be prioritising debt reduction over aggressive issuance, as in recent years.

The agency had already downsized its expected bond sales to €10bn-€14bn this year, down from €20bn last year, and cancelled its scheduled June auction because buoyant tax receipts have reduced the Government’s borrowing requirements for the year.

The State has already paid back approximately €27bn in bailout loans from the International Monetary Fund, the UK, Sweden and Denmark.