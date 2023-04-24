Ireland sees first drop in intellectual property investment in decades

Finance Minister Michael McGrath's department predicts corporation tax receipts will continue to grow over the next three years. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

A two-decade-long run of growth in capital services ended in 2021, due mainly to a fall in investment in intangible assets such as patents.

Capital services for the total economy fell by 2.4pc in 2021, the Central Statistics Office said on Monday.

It was the first decrease on record. Data have been collected since 2000.

Capital services measure the flow of output from the use of physical assets such as factories or aircraft and intellectual property such as patents.

They are a key indicator of economic growth and the sectors involved contribute the bulk of corporation tax receipts.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath’s department has estimated corporation tax receipts will continue to grow but may slow in the coming years, and could take a hit from a new OECD-brokered tax deal due to be phased in from next year.

The CSO said IP assets - which include patents, copyright and trademarks - have accounted for virtually all of the growth in capital services since 2015.

Capital services growth was over 90pc in 2015 after a handful of foreign multinationals are thought to have moved their IP assets into Ireland due to a change in global taxation rules.

The value of capital assets per employee in Ireland fell 7.6pc in 2021 to €469,000, marking the first decrease since 2017.

However, Ireland still had the highest level of capital assets per employee among a group of 13 EU countries including Denmark, Belgium, France, German and the Netherlands.

The CSO said the figures could reflect some of the economic impacts of the pandemic.

Prior to 2021, the level of capital assets per employee had been rapidly increasing, particularly in 2014-2015 and 2018-2020, due to imports of IP assets by foreign multinationals.

The sectors driving growth over the last decade are manufacturing, information and communications, professional and scientific activities and admin and support services (which includes aircraft leasing).

Figures published by the Revenue Commissioner last year show a more than 50pc boost in the value of capital allowances claimed on intangible assets, such as patents, copyrights, trademarks and know-how, in 2020.

That was the last year companies were able to avail of a tax loophole known as the “double Irish”, which allowed them to funnel intellectual property income to low- or no-tax jurisdictions, via Ireland, legitimately avoiding tax.