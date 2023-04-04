Ireland running away from rivals in exchange traded funds market

Ireland is by far the largest venue in Europe for housing exchange traded funds (ETFs), an increasingly popular investment vehicle, with nearly €1trn in assets under management, according to new data by Morningstar Direct.

A little more than two-thirds of all European ETF assets are now domiciled in Ireland, where a vast ecosystem of service providers has sprung up to handle the legal, accounting, regulatory and administrative needs of the funds.

The next biggest ETF domicile in Europe is Luxembourg, with €276bn in assets under management, or just 20pc of the total. Other European countries, such as France, Germany and Switzerland, have single-digit percentage shares.

The growth of ETFs – funds that can invest in thousands of stocks or bonds but be traded like a single security – has been explosive in recent years.

Ireland has captured a much larger portion of that growth than its competitors, with the sector here expanding by 158pc in the last five years. Ireland’s nearest rival Luxembourg has grown 79pc in the same period.

Most of Ireland’s growth has been taken from countries other than Luxembourg, though. While Luxembourg has stayed steady at roughly 20pc of the European total, Ireland has grown from about 53pc to more than 67pc today.

Part of Ireland’s competitive advantage in the space derives from strong links to US asset managers, whose funds get favourable tax treatment compared to their equivalents in Luxembourg.

But increasingly, European asset managers are choosing Ireland, too, with Amundi, BNP Paribas, Abrdn and Axa all recently registering ETFs here.

Separately, a new report from the Federation of International Banks in Ireland (FIBI) found that 65pc are planning to hire more staff in 2023, while four in five are expecting activity to increase at their Irish operations.

The report shows that Ireland’s international banking and investment sector grew employment by 16pc between 2019 and the end of last year, despite the major disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ireland currently hosts 17 of the world’s top 20 banks.

Fernando Vicario, Chair of FIBI and CEO of Bank of America Europe, said new entrants were still coming to the Irish market, partly driven by Brexit. But he also cited the Anglophone, common law, “business-friendly operating environment” as a key attraction.