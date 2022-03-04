Ireland records double-digit growth in 2021

The Irish economy recorded double-digit growth last year despite a negative blip in the fourth quarter due to volatile multinational activity.

Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 13.5pc in 2021, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said today, as multinational pharma and tech exports continued their pandemic surge.

Growth was compounded by a bounce back in consumer spending and indigenous sectors as the economy gradually reopened.

However, multinational-dominated sectors continued to dominate, growing by 21.9pc last year, while growth in other sectors was 5pc, the CSO said in its latest quarterly national accounts, published Friday.

The multinational sector continues to grow in importance, accounting for 56.2pc of total value added in the economy in 2021 compared to 45.1pc in 2019.

Foreign-dominated sectors saw bumper growth last year: Industry expanded by 24pc and information and communications grew 14.1pc last year.

Arts and entertainment did see some recovery, however, expanding by 12.6pc while the distribution, transport, hotel and restaurant sector grew by 6.2pc in the year.

But construction shrank by 4.7pc and agriculture, forestry and fishing was down 1.4pc.

Personal spending on goods and services was up by 5.7pc in the year (with government spending rising 5.3pc) while modified domestic demand - a growth measure that strips out volatile patents and aircraft leasing transactions - increased by 6.5pc in the year.

Davy stockbrokers’ chief economist Conall MacCoille said previously released employment and tax data point to an “exceptionally strong economic performance through the pandemic and into early 2022”.

“The underlying story is that Ireland’s export sectors are in rude health, more than compensating for the disruption to indigenous activity caused by Covid-19.”

The European Commission is growing increasingly concerned about the impact Ireland’s volatile multinational sector is having on the EU’s quarterly figures.

Irish investment and trade figures were skewing EU figures so much at the end of last year that they were left out of some European averages, and led the European Commission to revise down its 2021 growth estimate for Ireland by almost a point, from 14.6pc to 13.7pc.

According to the CSO, GDP fell 5.4pc in the final three months of last year.

Investment in intellectual property was down 56.1pc in the full year, compared to 2020, the CSO said.

Multinational profit net outflows were €90.7bn, an increase of €21bn on 2020 levels.

“As usual, a degree of statistical fog surrounds Ireland’s national accounts,” Davy’s Conall MacCoille said. “However, a range of indicators show the economy is very buoyant.”