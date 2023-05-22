Ireland postpones EU-funded housing scheme due to construction delays

The Government had yet to apply for an approved €915m in grants as of last week from the EU’s pandemic recovery and resilience facility The EU must approve Ireland’s request for a delay, which can take three months

European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni and Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe signed an agreement saying the RRF funding was due at the end of March. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Ireland has asked for extensions on two EU-funded projects, including one social housing scheme, due to “construction delays” and “technical hurdles”.

The projects are due to be paid for by the EU’s €750bn pandemic recovery and resilience facility (RRF).

Ireland was approved for almost €1bn in grants from the scheme two years ago, but theIrish Independentreported last week that the Government has yet to apply for any of the money.

The European Commission said on Monday that Ireland had submitted a request to modify two projects: the social and affordable housing scheme and a guarantee fund to promote private investment in energy efficiency.

Ireland has requested to postpone the completion date of three targets linked to this housing scheme “due to delays in the construction process and other implementation issues”, the Commission said in a statement.

“Ireland’s request to modify its plan is based on the need to factor in objective circumstances which make particular milestones or targets no longer achievable within the original timeline,” the statement said.

The energy efficiency scheme is being delayed “due to unforeseen technical hurdles”, the statement added.

It can take up to three months for the request to go through, as it has to be assessed by the Commission and then approved by Ireland’s 26 fellow EU member states.

The Government was scheduled to make a payment request for the first €395m from the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) in the first quarter, according to an indicative timeline agreed between Ireland and the Commission in February.

The Department of Public Expenditure and Reform (DPER) confirmed last week that no such request had been submitted, with Ireland and the Commission still engaged in an “informal cooperation process”.

Commissioner economy chief Paolo Gentiloni and Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe signed an agreement saying the RRF funding was due at the end of March.

The delay means the Government will have to wait longer to recoup money it is spending on projects dependent on the funding, such as the upgrade and electrification of Cork’s commuter rail system.

The RRF grants will be paid in five instalments between now and 2026. The payment request process for the first instalment began in December, according to a DPER spokesperson.

Ireland is ultimately in line to receive €915m over the lifetime of the RRF, a massive €750bn fund raised through the EU’s first joint debt issuance programme, Next Generation EU.

The scheme is a lifeline for some economies, such as Italy’s, which is due to receive €200bn, although some of that money is held up due to concerns about the appropriateness of the projects it is supporting.

However, Ireland’s economy has had an unexpectedly strong rebound following the end of pandemic restrictions, with record tax receipts flowing into the Exchequer, so the need for EU grants is not especially urgent.

The RRF funding represents less than 1pc of the €116bn allocated for infrastructural investment under the National Development Plan.

Ireland will have to hit 109 milestones and targets associated with the funding to keep the EU money flowing until 2026.

Ireland’s allocation is just 1.2pc of the total funding available but it is forecast to add up to 0.5pc of GDP by the time the programme ends in 2026.

The national recovery and resilience plan consists of 16 investment projects and nine reform measures across three areas: the green transition, digital transformation, and social and economic recovery.

Apart from the €164m going to Cork’s rail project, there is €108m allocated to biodiversity and ecosystem support, such as rehabilitation of boglands, while €142m is set aside for a digital upgrade of the healthcare system.