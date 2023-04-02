Ireland losing film productions as tax regime has not kept pace with sector’s growth

Ireland lost out on several major international TV and movie projects last year because of the current tax regime covering the sector, the boss of Ardmore and Troy studios has told government ministers.

In a letter released to the Sunday Independent under the Freedom of Information Act, Elaine Geraghty – chief executive of Ardmore and Troy studios – said Ireland has lost pace with other countries and advised that our cap on tax incentives for big productions should be increased from €70m to €150m.

“We know from our direct experience and knowledge that Ireland is continuing to lose out internationally,” she wrote last year to then finance minister Paschal Donohoe.

“Whilst awareness and trust in Ireland as a major global production hub capable of meeting the crew, infrastructure and equipment demands has steadily increased in recent years, our fiscal incentive programme has not kept pace with the sector’s growth.

Another issue was the €70m cap per feature film

“Ireland is losing out on major global tentpole film and TV titles to London, Scotland, Wales, Hungary, and the Czech Republic and also to North American hubs like Atlanta, Georgia and Toronto in Canada.”

Read More

She said these type of large-scale productions tended to have longer term benefits for local businesses.

“It has also been proven throughout the world that high-end productions provide the best building blocks for self-sustaining, local creative sectors to thrive.

Expand Close 'Game of Thrones' was filmed in Northern Ireland / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 'Game of Thrones' was filmed in Northern Ireland

“We’ve only to look to Northern Ireland to see the proof of this, where it is now a global destination for long-running and high-end/high-budget TV shows, sustaining local crews.

“In the last 12 months alone we lost out to other competing markets for a number of high-budget productions that would have employed hundreds of people in the sector here in Ireland.”

She said that specific reasons cited by international producers were the uncertainty around the Section 481 tax credit continuing beyond 2024, as movie budgets are planned up to 24 months ahead of the production.

Another issue was the €70m cap per feature film. The final issue was the limited life and reducing value of the regional uplift – an extra incentive which had particularly benefited Troy Studios in Limerick.

In the letter ahead of Budget 2023, Geraghty said the owners of Ardmore and Troy were investing €300m in a new media campus in Greystones.

Ardmore and Troy are owned by Hackman Capital Partners/The MBS Group.