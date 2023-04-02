| 6.8°C Dublin

Ireland losing film productions as tax regime has not kept pace with sector’s growth

Elaine Geraghty, chief executive of Ardmore and Troy studios
'Game of Thrones' was filmed in Northern Ireland Expand

Elaine Geraghty, chief executive of Ardmore and Troy studios

Elaine Geraghty, chief executive of Ardmore and Troy studios

'Game of Thrones' was filmed in Northern Ireland

'Game of Thrones' was filmed in Northern Ireland

Elaine Geraghty, chief executive of Ardmore and Troy studios

Samantha McCaughren

Ireland lost out on several major international TV and movie projects last year because of the current tax regime covering the sector, the boss of Ardmore and Troy studios has told government ministers.

In a letter released to the Sunday Independent under the Freedom of Information Act, Elaine Geraghty – chief executive of Ardmore and Troy studios – said Ireland has lost pace with other countries and advised that our cap on tax incentives for big productions should be increased from €70m to €150m.

