Ireland is home to world’s fifth-highest concentration of ultra-rich

Ireland has the world’s fifth-highest concentration of super-wealthy residents, according to a new global survey.

The World Ultra Wealth Report found that Ireland has 421 people per 1m residents with a net worth exceeding $30m (€27.5m). Since Ireland’s current population exceeds 4.8m, this means more than 2,000 residents have attained this pinnacle of riches.

While Ireland rates high on a per-head basis - behind only Hong Kong, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Singapore - it doesn’t otherwise feature in the 32-page report by the financial intelligence firm Wealth-X.

Its analysis found that the world has 265,490 ultra-wealthy people, up 0.8pc from a year ago, but their combined riches fell by 1.7pc to $32.3 trillion - a mere $121.7m per person.

Because of its comparatively small size, Ireland appears only on the per-capita list, not on other lists featuring total numbers by nation or city.

The United States is home to 31pc of the world's richest people, and their net worth exceeds the wealth of the super-rich living in the next five countries combined.

Six US cities feature in the top 10 list of urban centres for the super-wealthy. New York regained top position from Hong Kong with 8,980 super-rich residents, up 1.3pc. The others, in descending order, are Tokyo, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington and Dallas.

The report found that women were encroaching on the traditionally male-dominated ranks of the super-rich and now represent 14.6pc of the total - and nearly 20pc of those under age 50.

"This is an indication of shifting trends in global wealth distribution, changing cultural attitudes, the rising frequency of inter-generational wealth transfers, and reveals how technology is creating new opportunities for female entrepreneurs to create wealth," the report said.

