Ireland is EU’s most expensive place to shop and second-biggest polluter – CSO

Ireland was the most expensive place to shop in the EU in 2021 and was the bloc’s second-most polluting state the year before that.

Price levels in Ireland were 43.8pc above the bloc’s average in 2021, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO). Denmark and Luxembourg were the next most expensive countries.

In 2011, prices in Ireland were just 21.2pc above the EU average – the fifth-highest in the bloc – and have been increasing compared to our EU neighbours every year since.

Data from the CSO’s ‘Measuring Ireland's Progress 2021’ report also show Ireland was the second most-polluting EU state in 2020, after Luxembourg.

Ireland's greenhouse gas emissions per capita were 11.6 tonnes per capita in 2020, compared to an EU average of 7.4 tonnes.

In 2020, Irish greenhouse gas emissions were 6.1pc higher than their 1990 levels, while in the EU they were 31.9pc lower.

The EU’s green deal aims to cut net greenhouse gas emissions by 55pc compared to 1990 levels.

On education and life expectancy, however, the news was good for Ireland compared to our EU neighbours.

This country turned out the highest number of science, technology engineering and maths graduates in the bloc in 2020, at 39.9 per 1,000 persons aged 20-29.

And Ireland had the highest life expectancy for men in 2020, at 80.8 years of age, more than three years above the EU average of 77.5.

Female life expectancy at birth in Ireland was 84.4 years, joint fifth-highest in the EU (with Cyprus) and just over a year more than the EU average of 83.2 years.

France had the highest female life expectancy at birth, while Bulgaria had the lowest.

Healthy life expectancy in Ireland - the number of years a person can expect to live in a healthy state - was fifth-highest in the EU.

Ireland’s population increased by more than 10pc in the decade to 2022, the third-highest rate in the EU after Malta and Luxembourg, where the population grew more than 20pc in the same period.

The number of new dwellings completed rose by 508pc between 2012 and 2022, from 4,911 to 29,851, the CSO said, with apartments making up the bulk of the increase.

Ireland had Ireland had the second-lowest divorce rate in the EU in 2020, at 0.6 divorces per 1,000 people, below the EU average of 1.6.