Ireland is enjoying a ‘brain gain’, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar tells business leaders

Coillte CEO Imelda Hurley, who is beginning her term as Ibec president, with Ibec CEO Danny McCoy at this evening's Ibec President’s Dinner at the RDS in Dublin. Photo: Conor McCabe Photography

The Irish economy is in robust health, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has told business leaders, with a ‘brain gain’ of returned emigrants and others moving here from abroad to take up jobs.

The historically neglected Border counties have the strongest growth of any region, he said.

The comments are likely to be seen as an effort to refute recent commentary, including around a poll commissioned by the National Youth Council of Ireland, which found seven out of 10 young adults were considering moving abroad.

The Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader made the comments at the annual Ibec President’s dinner at the RDS this evening, which was also due to be attended by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien and heads of major private sector and semi-state companies.

The dinner kicks off the term of new Ibec president Imelda Hurley, who is CEO of State forestry company Coillte and a non-executive director of Dole PLC and Ibec.

The Tánaiste and Business Minister told attendees at the black-tie dinner that the war in Ukraine and soaring inflation requires a response similar to the collective efforts during the pandemic.

“That collective spirit must be invoked again. We need to work together once again.

“We need Ibec and others around the table to help us make the big decisions and get them right,” he said.

But, he told the gathering that Ireland had never had more people at work and female labour market participation has never been as high.

"Incomes, notwithstanding inflation, have never been higher,” he said.

“Employment is growing strongly in every part of the country. The Border counties of Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Monaghan and Cavan have been the best performing region over the past two years, with employment growing by 29pc. The south-east and western seaboard aren’t far behind.”

The Irish Government is running surpluses when peers are running deficits, he said.

He also implicitly rebuffe d the suggestion young people are leaving Ireland as a result of soaring rents and other costs.

Almost 30,000 Irish citizens have returned home to live and work here in the past year alongside a similar number arriving from the UK and Europe, he said.

“We are benefitting from a massive ‘brain gain’ and flow of talent and skills in to the country,” he said.