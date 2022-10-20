Ireland has second highest risk of winter power cuts in EU

Ireland faces up to 6.25 hours without electricity this winter, an EU agency estimates, the second-highest in the Union after France.

The country could face “system stress” as early as November or December, the European association for the cooperation of transmission system operators for electricity (ENTSO-E) said Thursday.

But cutting electricity use by 5pc in peak times could reduce risks “well below” acceptable levels in Ireland and a 10pc reduction would see risks "relieved substantially”.

ENTSO-E’s assessment is much lower than recent estimates by Eirgrid, which put the figure at potentially 51 hours of outage over the five-month winter period.

Last winter the estimated shortage – or “load of loss expectation” – was 17.4 hours. The standard is eight hours per year.

Eirgrid, which manages the flow of electricity around the island, said in its winter outlook that individual customers could face an average of four hours without power over the winter.

It said the power system could enter an “alert state” at times due to low wind and lower imports from the UK, and could enter an “emergency state” when there is not enough electricity generated to meet demand.

In France, individual customers face up to 26 hours without electricity across the winter, due to low nuclear generation.

Risks were also identified in Malta and Cyprus. Cyprus is the only other EU country, aside from Ireland, that has no energy connections with the European mainland.

Norway and Sweden also face outages without cuts in energy use, the report said.

It comes after the European Commission unveiled a suite of proposals this week to try to curb high gas and electricity prices and share out stocks in the event of a total cut-off of Russian pipeline gas.

It promised “strong coordination” with non-EU countries on gas purchases and said the EU will “ensure that a member state facing an emergency will receive gas from the others in exchange for fair compensation”, including EU members that are connected “via a third country”.

Ireland gets most of its gas from the UK. Gas was Ireland’s number one source of electricity generation last year.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said on Thursday there are “very serious issues” facing Europe “as a whole” as a result of the energy crisis, as it impacts on industries, production and raises competitive issues with the US and China.

He was attending an EU summit in Brussels which has so far been dominated by the energy crisis, with divisions deepening on whether and how to bring in a gas price cap.

He said Ireland will also be pushing for “security of supply” and whatever decisions are made cannot affect the supply of energy.

“From our perspective also, security supply is key,” Mr Martin said.

“Whatever measures are taken, we’re saying, the national circumstances have to be taken into account but they must not in an intended way cut off insecurity of supply.”