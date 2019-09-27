Ireland has highest share of tourism-related job openings – report

Ireland has the highest share of tourism-related job openings in Europe, according to a report from jobs site Indeed.

The company looked at data from the past four years across a number of countries, including Ireland, the UK, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, France and Italy.

In Ireland, demand for workers in the tourism sector – the country’s largest indigenous industry – has increased by 7pc in the four year period, accounting for over 8,000 job postings per million this year, up from just over 6,500 job postings per million in 2016.

According to the research, the sector is suffering from shortages of skilled labour, despite the increases in people searching for roles in the industry.

The number of job postings in the area is currently 21pc higher than the number of searches, the report found.

Pawel Adrjan, economist with Indeed, said: “Despite increasing demand for staff in the tourism sector, there remains the danger that growth will be constrained by the challenge of hiring people with the appropriate skills.

Tourism is one of Ireland’s largest indigenous industries, and with a focus on diversification and new market openings in the coming months and years, it’s likely to continue to be a substantial employer.”

Meanwhile, the number of British visitors to Ireland fell sharply in August, according to the latest statistics.

Data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) earlier this week showed trips from Britain dropped 2.7pc in August from a year earlier to 393,000, but visitors from other European countries rose slightly by 0.2pc to 427,900.

Online Editors