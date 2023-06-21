Ireland dearest in EU for consumer prices, 46pc above the average

Alcohol, tobacco, energy, communications, restaurant, hotel and food costs in Ireland are well above most other EU countries last yearThe price of clothing in Ireland was below the EU average in 2022

Consumers in Ireland pay 46pc above the EU average for goods and services including alcohol, tobacco, energy and communications. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

Ireland had the highest consumer prices in the EU last year, due largely to high alcohol and tobacco taxes and the cost of energy and communications.

Overall prices for consumer goods and services here were 46pc above the bloc’s average in 2022, according to Eurostat, the EU’s statistics agency.

Alcohol and tobacco prices in Ireland were more than double (116pc above) the EU average last year.

Minimum unit pricing for alcoholic drinks was introduced in Ireland in January 2022. Ireland charges some of the EU’s highest excise taxes on alcohol, after Sweden and Finland.

Energy prices in Ireland were second-highest in the EU last year after Denmark, at 38.4pc above the average.

The cost of communicating - posting letters, making phone calls, going online - was the second-most expensive in the EU after Belgium, at 56.4pc above average.

The price of food and non-alcoholic beverages here was 15.4pc above the EU average last year, the fourth-highest in the EU, with the cost of bread and cereals, milk, cheese, meat, and dairy products amongst the highest level some of the highest in the trading bloc.

“In 2022, price levels for household final consumption expenditure differed widely across the EU. Highest price levels in: Ireland,” Eurostat said.

Restaurant and hotel prices in Ireland were the fifth-highest in the bloc last year, at 28.5pc ahead of the EU average.

But clothing prices here were 3.3pc below the average in the 27-member bloc last year, while footwear was around the average.

Prices for furniture, household appliances and consumer electronics in Ireland were around or slightly above the EU average.

In 2021 prices in Ireland were jointly the highest in the 27-member European Union with Denmark. But Ireland has now jumped to the top of the bloc’s price league.

Since last year, Irish prices have been rocketing at rates not seen since the early 1980s, putting massive pressures on family budgets.

There have been persistent accusations of price gouging by the retail trade here as inflation and supply chain issues have shot inflation up at double-digit rates.

An analysis out this week of the retail grocery market by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) found food prices in Ireland remain high in an international context.

But the report found no evidence of “price gouging” in the grocery sector due to the abuse of dominance within it.

The analysis carried out by the CCPC, on request from the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney, also found competition in the sector has improved.

And the Central Bank expects food and headline inflation to cool this year, thanks mainly to falling energy prices.

Denmark was the EU’s most expensive place for clothing, footwear, energy, food and non-alcoholic beverages in 2022, and the second-highest after Ireland for overall consumer prices.

The Eurostat survey covers more than 2,000 consumer goods and services across Europe, but does not cover housing.

Separate surveys show that Ireland has amongst the EU’s highest house prices.

Irish house prices were almost double the EU average level in 2021, though the growth rate of house prices and rents here has not been as fast over the last decade as it has been in other EU countries, such as Estonia, Lithuania or Luxembourg.