IQ-EQ to buy Davy Global Fund Management

Investor group IQ-EQ is buying Davy Global Fund Management (DGFM), part of Davy Group.

The core part of Davy is expected to be sold to Bank of Ireland.

IQ-EQ said the combination of the two companies “creates an established full service funds business in Ireland with a proven track record and prominent market position.”

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to complete by the end of this year.

Formed in 2014, DGFM today employs 83 people – 68 based in Dublin, 13 in Luxembourg, 1 in London and 1 in Chicago.

The newly combined Irish business will offer Corporate Administration, Fund Administration, Fund Management and Portfolio Management services.

It will have 110 employees located in Dublin and Shannon.

Following receipt of regulatory approval, Tom Berrigan, DGFM chief executive, and Paul Giblin, DGFM managing director, will join the IQ-EQ UK & Ireland senior leadership team.

Tom Berrigan, CEO of Davy Global Fund Management, said: “All of us at DGFM are delighted to be joining forces with IQ-EQ with whom we share similar attitudes in terms of the importance we place on our people and the service levels experienced by our clients.”

“Being part of a truly global service provider will both enhance our client service offering while affording our people the opportunity to continue to develop their careers and broader expertise.”

