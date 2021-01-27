IPO windfalls to fund M&A bonanza this year – EY

The market for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in Ireland is likely to be very active in the second half of 2021 as buyers deploy cash from buoyant global capital markets, according to EY.

Private equity firms and other cash buyers are flush with the proceeds of a strong year in most markets for initial public offerings (IPO) and looking for new investments.

"Companies that are looking for an exit are getting ready now to hit the market once Covid restrictions ease," said Grit Young, M&A partner at EY Ireland. "Having that momentum to strike early in 2021 will be an important factor for getting the best valuations."

However, trade buyers are at risk of being squeezed out by the firepower of financial investors who did well out of disposals in 2020, she said.

"IPO activity will have provided returns to many financial buyers who are now looking to reinvest," she said. "On the flipside, SPACs [special purpose acquisition companies] have opened up alternative routes for private equity investment, so private companies may face more competition for that larger war chest of funds."

According to EY research, 40pc of domestic deal completions last year involved private equity or venture capital buyers. EY said technology was the most active sector in Ireland with circa 30pc of all M&A - significantly more than other sectors.

EY's latest Global IPO Trends report showed that 2020 IPO volumes rose 19pc and proceeds increased 29pc year-on-year, with companies raising $268bn on public markets. October was the busiest month for deals in 20 years, according to the data.

EY said low interest rates and monetary stimulus supported the high levels of global activity, which helped capital markets recover after a short-lived crash due to the worldwide spread of coronavirus in March 2020.

High-profile listings in the US such as AirBnB and Doordash showed the resilience of American markets in the face of the pandemic, as well as investor appetite for disruptive technology companies.

IPOs grew strongly in the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions, while Europe, the Middle East and Africa saw proceeds from public listings fall 43pc to just $33.9bn (€28bn).

There were no IPOs on the Dublin Euronext last year.

In 2019 Ger Rabbette’s Uniphar was the sole IPO, raising just over €139m.

EY said global IPO markets would probably sustain momentum in the first half of 2021 due to optimism from the deployment of Covid-19 vaccines.

The firm also said the Brexit deal between the UK and the EU in December favoured positive market sentiment. However, EY also warned that the potential for market corrections remained high due to stock price volatility, new regulations or any unforeseen barriers to recovery from the pandemic.

A survey of M&A advisers published by KPMG last week found that 60pc also expected this year to be more active than 2020 for deals in the Irish market.

Most said they would consider funding a transaction primarily with debt - a sign of the availability of cheap funding. However, more than a third identified valuation gaps and lack of clarity around sustainable earnings as the main factors stopping Irish M&A.

Online Editors