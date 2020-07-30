IPL sale will recoup €160m for long-suffering Irish shareholders

IPL Plastics, formerly One51, is being sold for CA$555m (€354m) to US private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners.

Shareholders will receive C$10.00 in cash per share, less than the price shares floated at two years ago but a 153pc premium to the closing price on May 15 before the Sunday Independent revealed a deal was in the works. The sale has been unanimously recommended by IPL directors but remains subject to approvals by shareholders, some of whom have long grumbled at the under-performance of stock.

At the time of IPL's flotation in Toronto in 2018 Irish shareholders, including around 2,000 individual farmers and investors and agricultural co-operatives like Kerry, Glanbia, Lakeland and Dairygold retained around 45pc of the company, having held the stock since what is now IPL was spun out of IAWS as One51. The deal values that Irish equity at €160m.

When IPL floated on the Toronto Stock Exchange in June 2018, former One51 shareholders received one new IPL share for every five existing One51 shares. The new shares were priced at CA$13.50. Few shareholders took up an option to sell their shares back to the company during the process. Those who did made more than shareholders who've opted to stay in.

IPL's president, CEO and executive director is Alan Walsh. Its biggest shareholder is Canada's Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), which has said it will roll most of its stake into the new ownership and will emerge with a minority 24.9pc stake.

One51 emerged out of the IAWS group of companies as an investment firm but entered the plastics business in 2006 when it acquired Protech Plastics. Its €200m purchase of a 67pc stake in Canadian firm IPL in July 2015 was transformational, shifting it from a mixed investment vehicle to a straight forward plastics company.

In 2017 CDPQ and a number of other large IPL shareholders swap their shares in the Canadian company for shares in One51, which changed its name to IPL Plastics. Businessman Dermot Desmond sold his almost 23pc stake to CDPQ the same year in a deal valued at the time at around €65m.

