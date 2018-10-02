SOTI, which provides mobile and IoT device management solutions, is to create 150 jobs in Galway with the opening of a new office.

IoT solutions firm SOTI creates 150 jobs in Galway with opening of new office

The jobs are being created as part of an initial investment of over €20m in Ireland by the group.

The first 50 jobs will be created immediately, with the remaining 100 jobs created over the next three years.

"Ireland forms an integral part of our long-term growth strategy, as it has developed an excellent reputation for being a tech based economy," Carl Rodrigues, CEO of SOTI, said.

The new office adds to the nine that SOTI has around the world.

Its workforce will exceed 1,000 employees by the end of the year, while it now has more than 17,000 enterprise customers.

The announcement is supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

