Investors clamour to lend a record €66bn to Ireland in cash-saturated bond market

Investors offered to lend Ireland a record €66bn yesterday, in a deal that highlights the unprecedented demand for bonds as the European market is flooded with cash-seeking investment opportunities, even with poor returns.

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) borrowed €6bn of the cash on offer, at a yield, in effect the annual cost, of 0.285pc.

The new 10-year benchmark Treasury Bond will mature in October 2030. The NTMA has now raised €18.5bn of its increased target to borrow between €20bn and €24bn this year. The syndicated bond structure means a group of underwriting banks managing the deal has gone to the market seeking investors.

Borrowing is being ramped up to finance a deficit resulting from the hike in coronavirus-related spending and falling taxes.

Despite the deterioration in the public finances, borrowing remains incredibly easy and cheap for the Irish State and its peers, boosted by the ECB's additional stimulus measures announced last week which are saturating the European financial markets with cash.

Yesterday Spain raised €12bn via 20-year bonds on the back of €78bn of demand. Greece was set to raise €3bn via 10-year bonds, with investor demand of over €16bn.

Eurozone states are increasingly using syndication as the pandemic has caused a spike in their borrowing needs.

Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank, noted the timing of the deals following the European Central Bank's expansion of its emergency purchase programme last week, which boosted peripheral bonds.

"Record order books, meanwhile, are now a familiar feature of syndicated offerings and reflect the fact that central bank largesse globally is markedly boosting the pool of liquidity available for investment," Mr McGuire said.

The ECB exceeded expectations and increased its emergency bond purchases by €600bn last week, boosting southern European debt.

Purchases have been crucial to holding down the borrowing costs of highly indebted member states. More supply is expected, with Germany hiring banks for a reopening of its August 2050 bond via syndication, likely to be issued today.

Additional reporting Reuters

Irish Independent