Investors’ €50m case against ACC and Rabobank set for Dutch court

A legal case backed dozens of Irish pension investors including farmers and small business owners against Rabobank and its former ACC unit has been scheduled to open in Amsterdam later this month.

A preliminary examination of dozens of witnesses including former bank executives, property managers and Irish investors is due to open on May 23.

The case has been in the works for a number of years. An initial court filing says investors will seek tens of millions in damages including from Dutch banking giant Rabobank if the full case goes ahead. They say the bank along with associated entities caused them to lose around €50m when their investments in prime Amsterdam offices were sold off at “rock bottom prices” in 2016 in a deal that recouped the bank’s loans in full but left the investors nursing big losses.

The buyer, US investor Angelo Gordon ultimately sold the portfolio within four years for €50m more than it paid. One property was “flipped” at a €2.8m profit within weeks, investors will claim in court.

The investors poured savings and pensions into the 2008 property scheme as clients of the former ACC Bank’s wealth management arm, but were left with substantial losses and in some cases owing the bank when the fund’s directors – almost all bank employees – forced a sale in 2016.

At the preliminary hearing, originally scheduled more than a year ago, witnesses from both sides are expected to give evidence.

Rabobank has so far failed to submit its defence in the case. The action against the bank is funded by Dutch property investor Heredium Facility, supported by dozens of the original Irish investors.

If the action succeeds, proceeds of any settlement will be split between Heredium and the Irish investors. Such litigation financing is an established practice in the Netherlands.

The Irish investors were initially left with nothing, but in 2017 the bank made them a settlement of 52 cents in the euro. Investors say new evidence will be introduced to the court to justify casting aside that settlement in favour of substantially higher damages.

Back in 2008, the Irish ACC bank clients put just over €10m into the original investment scheme promoted by the bank.

They bought ‘blocks‘ of €250,000 in a specially created fund, after being heavily canvassed by ACC, whose pitch included all-expenses-paid tours to view the Dutch properties.

The investment fund, ACC Dutch Property Fund IBV, was founded by Bouwfonds Investment Management, which like ACC was owned at the time by Rabobank.

ACC provided €31m of debt to buy just over €40m of prime commercial office property in Amsterdam’s prestigious canals district, to be managed by Bouwfonds.

But investors say rents never covered interest and fees owed to the Rabobank affiliates causing the loans to balloon to almost €40m.

In 2016, with loans due, a board including Rabobank employees managing the assets took a decision to sell the portfolio for €42m.

Investors say they had no say in the sale and that no effort was made to refinance the loans at a time when Amsterdam property was in demand.