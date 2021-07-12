Investment into Ireland ‘strong’ in the first half of 2021 – IDA

During the first six months of this year 142 investments were won by IDA Ireland

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into Ireland was “strong” in the first six months of this year, according to IDA Ireland.

Plans for employment creation in Ireland by foreign companies returned to near 2019 record levels in the first half of 2021 despite continued impact of Covid-19.

During the first six months of this year 142 investments were won, with associated employment potential of over 12,530 jobs, according to the IDA figures. This compared to 9,600 potential jobs being created from FDI in the first half of 2020.

A total of 62 were new name investments and 80 were investments by established companies.

Just under half of the investments were in locations outside of Dublin.

Martin Shanahan, CEO IDA Ireland, said: “These very strong results show that foreign direct investment continued to grow, demonstrating further endurance and strength even as the pandemic entered a second year.”

However, Mr Shanahan warned that people must be mindful of the scale of the economic shock in 2020, the ongoing impacts of the pandemic and “the high level of risk and uncertainty that remains despite improvements to the global outlook."

Amid increasing signs of agreement on a global corporate tax overhaul, following the backing by finance ministers from the group of 20 (G20) nations on a 15pc minimum global corporation tax, the IDA said international tax developments “underline the need to ensure that each component part of Ireland’s value proposition remains competitive.”

“Ireland’s attractiveness factors include, but are not limited to, a competitive corporate tax rate,” it added.

From IDA Ireland’s perspective, issues requiring continued focus include international connectivity to Ireland, the cost and quality of energy and water supplies, efficiency of the planning system and judicial review system, housing availability and affordability, availability of talent, the funding of higher education, and public investment in research and development, the State agency said.