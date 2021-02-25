Investment in home improvements leads to ‘exceptional’ performance at Woodie’s

Large number of people working from home since the onset of Covid-19 has led to increased investment in home improvement projects, according to Woodie’s owner Grafton Group.

The company said 2020 was a year of “exceptional growth” for Woodie’s that established new records for revenue, operating profit and the operating margin which increased by 600 basis points to 17pc, according to annual results.

Revenue from the Woodie’s arm of Grafton was £246.6m last year an increase of 20pc on the prior year.

This comes despite the fact that Woodie’s shops were closed for 51 days during the first lockdown.

Revenue growth was driven by “exceptional levels” of demand for decorative products including interior and exterior paint, speciality paint, woodcare products and accessories.

There was also strong demand for power and hand tools, and workwear as well as shrubs and plants, garden furniture, barbeques, outdoor sheds, fencing and tools.

Overall, revenue from continuing operations was down 6pc to £2.5bn at Grafton Group, which also operates in the UK and the Netherlands.

The fall in revenue reflected the impact of first half branch closures in response to the pandemic, the company said.

Operating profit in continuing operations down 6pc to £193.3m.

The group reported strong recovery in profitability in second half of 2020, with adjusted operating profit up 47pc, which it said reflected “robust residential repair, maintenance and improvement markets in the UK and Ireland.”

As well as Woodie’s performing well, there was a particularly strong second half recovery by Chadwicks in Ireland and Selco in the UK.

During the year Grafton generated record cash from operations of £377.7m.

Grafton completed three acquisitions in the second half of 2020 and another two so far this year.

Gavin Slark, CEO of Grafton Group, said: “We are very encouraged by the group’s strong performance through the second half of last year and while we remain cautious about first half revenue trends in our markets in light of Covid uncertainty, we expect to make further progress in the current year.”

“We finished last year in an excellent financial position that provides a strong platform for the future growth and development of our group.”

Online Editors