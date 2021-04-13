Investigation stalls Kingspan takeover of Slovenian rival

Cavan-based insulation maker Kingspan will have to wait until August to find out if its proposed takeover of Slovenian rival, Trimo, can go ahead after the European Commission opened an investigation into the deal.

The Commission announced yesterday that it is examining the transaction, first announced in August 2020, over concerns it could reduce competition and lead to price increases for insulation panels in the EU and UK.

“Together, Kingspan and Trimo would be by far the largest player in Europe and the main supplier of high quality mineral fibre sandwich panels,” said Commission competition chief, Margrethe Vestager, who announced the investigation late on Monday.

“We need to ensure a healthy competitive landscape for all the businesses relying on these products to insulate their buildings.”

Kingspan and Trimo compete head-to-head in the sale of mineral fibre sandwich panels, and the Commission said it was “concerned that the proposed transaction could significantly reduce competition for mineral fibre sandwich panels in Czechia, Denmark, France, Hungary, Slovakia, Slovenia and the UK”.

The Commission said it was notified of the merger last October, and has until 20 August to make a decision.

The investigation was announced the same day that Kingspan said it achieved its net zero energy target in 2020, reducing carbon emissions from operations by 5.2pc. It is aiming for net zero carbon manufacturing by 2030.

The investigation also comes just ahead of the resumption of hearings next Monday in the Grenfell Tower inquiry in the UK.

Kingspan’s Kooltherm K15 insulation was one of the building products used on the Grenfell Tower in London where 72 people died in a 2017 fire.

Executives from the company appeared before the first phase of the inquiry, which revealed serious shortcomings in its UK insulation boards business.

Kingspan has since made changes to processes, governance and management and adopted a new code of conduct. It reported strong 2020 results earlier this year, with its global panel order book up 19pc.

Kingspan manufactures insulating panels, light and air solutions, water and energy, and data and flooring technology.

Slovenian-based Trimo is a leading producer of fireproof roofs and façades and metal modular units for non-residential buildings, manufacturing in Slovenia and Serbia and exporting across western and central and eastern Europe.

It has a market share of around 10pc in Europe, and had become the second main producer of panels with mineral wool core. Sales in western Europe accounted for 35pc of Trimo’s total sales in 2019.

Private equity fund Innova Capital signed a definitive agreement with Kingspan Group to sell its 100pc stake in Trimo last August.

The parties did not disclose the terms of the transaction.

At the time, Trimo said its strategy was to strengthen its leading position in the high-end steel façades market, in part by taking advantage of Kingspan’s strong international distribution network and operating synergies.

“We are excited to be joining Kingspan Group, the global market leader in the panel industry,” Trimo CEO Božo Černila said at the time. “We look forward to developing Trimo further as part of the larger Kingspan family.”

