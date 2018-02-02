Investec is understood to be exploring a possible sale of its Irish arm; with AIB a potential buyer, Independent.ie understands.

Investec exploring possible sale of its Irish arm - with AIB a potential buyer

It comes just over 14 months after the global head of South Africa’s Investec, Stephen Koseff, said the Irish arm would look to make acquisitions of its own in order to build scale.

Investec declined to comment. But Independent.ie has established a sale process is underway, with a number of interested parties, including State controlled AIB.

Investec has been in the Irish market since 2000, but gained significant scale when it took over the former NCB Stockbrokers in 2012.

