| 9.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Interview: Roantree firm goes for sweet success

The man behind the firm which makes Golfballs and Jawbreakers is growing his healthy treat venture Supernature, writes Sean Pollock

Brendan Roantree, chairman of Zed Candy and co-founder of Supernature Expand

Close

Brendan Roantree, chairman of Zed Candy and co-founder of Supernature

Brendan Roantree, chairman of Zed Candy and co-founder of Supernature

Brendan Roantree, chairman of Zed Candy and co-founder of Supernature
Sean Pollock

Sean Pollock Email

When Brendan Roantree returned from his working visit to China in November of last year, all seemed right in the world of confectionery.

Back then, the 55-year-old chairman of Zed Candy, a confectionery group he founded in 1999, which has manufactured brands such as Golfballs, Zappers, Jawbreakers, Mr Freeze and Rain-Blo, was visiting the company's main factory in the city of Dongguan. The business was going well, with 200-employee Zed thriving and selling to 55 different markets.

Roantree never anticipated it would be his last trip to the facility in a year.

Privacy