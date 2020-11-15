Interview: Roantree firm goes for sweet success

When Brendan Roantree returned from his working visit to China in November of last year, all seemed right in the world of confectionery.

Back then, the 55-year-old chairman of Zed Candy, a confectionery group he founded in 1999, which has manufactured brands such as Golfballs, Zappers, Jawbreakers, Mr Freeze and Rain-Blo, was visiting the company's main factory in the city of Dongguan. The business was going well, with 200-employee Zed thriving and selling to 55 different markets.

Roantree never anticipated it would be his last trip to the facility in a year.

"It's probably the first time in 12 years I haven't been there every month," says Roantree. "This has been kind of a strange period for me."

Having manufactured from the facility since 2008, Roantree understands the intricacies of the Chinese market and spotted the impact Covid-19 would have across the world early on. He watched as it spread from China across the rest of the world.

"It really hit domestic consumption," he says. "In the first month, business domestically in China was down 90pc."

Despite the impact of Covid-19, Roantree's sweet tooth for confectionery success remains undiminished.

With a newly-installed management team taking control of Zed following the sale of a majority stake to Dutch private equity firm Nimbus, Roantree has kicked off a new venture.

Last year, the confectionery entrepreneur who helped to make Zed Candy a global player in the world of sweets launched a new family business - Supernature. The healthy chocolate bar brand, which he co-founded with his wife, Noele McEvoy, and Simon Tidman, has kept him busy. It offers four products, including hazelnut clusters and raspberry chocolate raisins.

"We started Supernature because we are foolish enough to believe that the best has yet come," says Roantree with a laugh.

Despite Covid-19, Roantree's new brand has already secured a nationwide listing with Dunnes Stores. It also won a listing in the UK with Planet Organic and distribution agreements in France, Germany and Spain.

"It's an exciting brand and concept," says Roantree. "When it all came together, we just knew we had to do it."

Chasing the sugar rush from business success has been with Roantree from an early age.

He grew up in Manor Estate, Dublin, and watched his grandfather and father lead their own business, a supplier and knife sharpener for various butcher shops. He knew he wanted to start his own food venture one day.

"I had that mindset from the beginning, so in college, I was always talking about it," he says. "Food manufacturing attracted me."

His passion for business led him to college, where he studied accounting and business management at the College of Commerce Dublin in Rathmines.

That entrepreneurial spark in his bloodline pushed him toward a "start your own business" course straight out of college.

In 1986, Roantree, alongside a partner, started his first venture, Lifestyle Foods. The pair had lofty ambitions, but the business never took off.

"We were hoping to become the next Lucozade Sport, but before Lucozade Sport existed," he said.

"Isotonic drinks tasted awful. We came up with a formulation that tasted good, but we didn't have the cash behind us or the demand to do something. That was the limiting factor."

Following a career in marketing, which involved working with confectionery giant Leaf in Ireland, Roantree decided to take a punt.

He and fellow co-founders Donal Kavanagh and Niall Cummins had a plan to create their own confectionery venture. On April 1, 1998 - over beer and a pizza in a Dublin restaurant - Zed Candy was born.

The trio wouldn't let the unfortunate date hold them back. It was time to get to work. "April Fools' Day," he says, laughing. "We set up the company and realised it was April Fools' day and just said 'Ah sure, why not'. No point in waiting and coming back in here tomorrow to get our company."

Despite the date of foundation, the entrepreneurs' ambitions proved no joke.

Through some private backing they managed to break ground on a factory in Blanchardstown, Dublin. Sales started during its construction, with Roantree and co taking orders from the off at a trade show in Cologne. Roantree recalls a critical moment at the start for Zed that put it on an early footing for eventual success in the US.

"At a trade show in Chicago around May 2000. I went away from our stand for a bit and came back to someone holding up one of our boxes [filled with Zed sweets] to a TV camera. We ended up being aired coast to coast in the US on CNN for our liquid-filled gums.

"It was a real thrill," he adds. "You go through all the hard work to get publicity and then you are on CNN."

Despite some early manufacturing headaches, Zed hit the ground running. Export and domestic sales of the company's first products, which included items such as ultra-sour gum Gumpowder, Snapshots and Jawbreakers, were flying. Even Walmart - one of the largest retail groups in the US - got in on the act, stocking Zed's produce across the country.

Around 2001, Roantree spotted an opportunity to take Zed to another level. Having grown sales to €2m, his former employer, Leaf, was now up for sale. Zed snapped it up. The new company now had sales of €19m, with responsibility for well-known brands such as Mr Freeze.

Roantree was now in acquisition mode, buying several popular confectionery firms and brands to bolster Zed. One which excited him was the acquisition of one of Ireland's oldest sweet brands, Oatfield of Letterkenny, Donegal, in 2007.

"I remember the night we closed the deal," he says. "Each acquisition is fraught.

"We celebrated up in Letterkenny that night. Donal and I were on a high. We grew up eating those sweets, like Emerald toffees."

With success fuelling growth, Zed was finding it challenging to keep up. With 95pc of its sales overseas, it was forced to take some tough decisions to manage costs.

In 2007, Zed decided to build a new factory in Dongguan, China, where it would manufacture its products. It started the process of closing some factories in the UK and Ireland.

But tough decisions had to be made, and then the financial recession struck. The impact it had on business surprised Roantree.

"I would have said up to that point that children's confectionery was recession-proof," he says. "But it turned out that our [sellers] were going out of business."

In 2012, it also closed Oatfield's factory in Donegal. Zed sold the brand to Valeo in 2018.

"It was a tough moment," he shares. "We really did look at all the alternatives there."

The decision to close the factories, while hard, proved wise.

"Without foresight, what was about to happen with the financial crisis would have been very difficult for us," says Roantree. "If we hadn't made those changes, I don't think we would be here today."

The transfer to China came with challenges. Roantree had to move there for a year to oversee production and learn a new way of doing business.

"There was a lot of travel and a lot of cultural differences," he says. "A lot of the time, it was me standing there and repeating the mantra, trying to explain the technology and fix problems.

"Manufacturing can be like flying a plane," he adds. "It's always slightly off-course."

With the move proving shrewd, Zed continued to flourish. The company was now selling in 55 international markets and employing 200 people. Investors took note.

In 2017, Zed approached Nimbus. Both founders were keen and sold a majority stake. Kavanagh exited Zed, while Roantree kept a stake and remains as chairman. One significant change for Zed has been moving its head office from Ireland to the Netherlands.

"It still has its roots in Ireland," Roantree says. "I think of it as an Irish company."

Zed is on the hunt for growth and has formed hubs in places like Singapore and Brazil. It also has an eye for more acquisitions.

Roantree is now settling into his role as chairman. While he still travels the world to help Zed grow, much decision making and control lies with the new management team installed by Nimbus.

With the future in mind, he also has Supernature to run. He hopes the brand will be his "last big play" in the world of confectionery.

"We plan to get investment and to sell Supernature in the future," he says. "I'm 55 now. This is the last play, sort of.

"I'll never be out of business, but I think this is the last big one. I'm ready not to be operationally involved anymore."

As he looks forward to a move back to Dublin, he believes the opportunities with both Zed and Supernature remain strong.

For Roantree, it's all about making the right moves at the right time.

"We have always worked based on moving forward and taking opportunities," he says. "I think that not sitting back has been what has got us through from the start."

Curriculum vitae

Name: Brendan Roantree

Age: 55

Position: Chairman of Zed Candy and co-founder of Supernature

Lives: Between the Netherlands and Spain. In the process of moving back to Dublin

Education: BSc Accounting and Business Management, College of Commerce Dublin

Previous experience: Product manager, Odlum Group; Marketing manager, Leaf Ireland; Director of sales, Concord Confections; Marketing manager, Indigo Ireland

Family: Wife - Noele McEvoy, Children - Amy (22), Laura (20)

Favourite book: Jerusalem: The Biography by Simon Sebag Montefiore

Favourite film: Cinema Paradiso

Favourite sweet? From Zed Candy, I would say Eyepoppers. From other confectionery brands, my favourite is Emerald toffees from Oatfield

Business lessons

What advice would you give those starting their own confectionery business now?

Start with the smallest possible economically viable unit you can with your business concept.

I think that is particularly important for startups — if you are going to start, do so in your bedroom. Try and find a way of doing it with the least amount of overheads, and then you will survive any problems that come along.

The bottom line is, if you are up to it, stick with it. It takes five years to build a business.

How challenging can it be to internationalise a business?

I think it is much easier today, because very often you can find the customers you want to sell to just by using Google. I would recommend it to everyone. You don’t need to start domestically.

The other lesson when looking for opportunities is if you can be focussed and put your resources into that market and stick with your decision, then you are more likely to be successful. Everything costs time and money. You can only do so much.