Interview: New ambition shines bright on Tory

At the Tory Island Harbour View Hotel, Ireland's newest hotelier is waiting to see what another day will bring on the country's most remote inhabitated island.

"The boat is coming in at half 12 and no one knows what that brings," says Mary Wrynn, happily. "It could be packed or you could have very few on it because yesterday was really rough here."

Wrynn has boundless energy but after barely two months in her new job, the 74-year-old is still learning the unique ebb and flow of running a hotel way out in the unpredictable north Atlantic.

Earlier, the ferryman at the quayside nine miles away on the north Donegal coast had warned the 15 or so passengers waiting to board for the 45-minute trip out to Tory: "It will be bad on the way out, horrific on the way back," he had said, nodding to the last southerly gusts of Storm Ellen, still whipping up a large swell in the waters that separate Tory from the mainland.

Most intending passengers had quietly disappeared. But those that stepped on to the ferry regardless were rewarded for their bravery -dramatic lightning storms giving way to warm sunshine and blue skies stretching to the infinite horizon.

For Wrynn, Storm Ellen was just one more lesson in the precariousness of island existence, none of which had shaken her determination to buy the unique 12-bedroom property. That process is ongoing and she hopes to have the purchase completed by Christmas.

Owned for 40 years by the island's former lighthouse keeper - her cousin - the hotel had been on the market for €400,000 since April 2019. Wrynn was at the point of retiring when she chatted to her cousin about his plans to sell the hotel over a few holiday drinks in Spain. The conversation took on a life of its own.

"Retiring is not my thing. People would say I'm a workaholic, which probably is true," she says.

So, in February, with the hotel closed for winter and many wondering what the future held for one of Tory's biggest employers, Wrynn arrived to spend five weeks cleaning and redecorating.

She worked hard but also loved her time on the island, watching the wild seas and walking along the colossal cliffs. From the highest point on Tory, the island stretches out below like a ragged tear-drop. The jagged mountains of Donegal stand far off across the heaving north Atlantic, a world away. Other Irish landscapes may rival Tory but none stand in such splendid isolation. Despite the challenges, she couldn't think of anywhere better to fulfil a lifelong dream of owning a small hotel.

"I was sold on it. My daughter was 100pc behind me but the rest of the family just think I'm totally crackers. My husband is retired and is farming at home in Leitrim and, you know, he just thinks I need my head examined and so do my two sons. But I have never, ever been so happy in a job."

When the idea first arose, her husband Patrick told her that with the farm he wouldn't have time to spend long periods on Tory.

"Well I haven't the time for farming, I told him. So there we are. We talk every day on the phone," she says with a laugh. "I'm very determined and very focused if I take on something and Patrick knows that. It's just the way I am."

With plans well under way to open in March for the season ahead, the country was put into lockdown, the hotel sector was in crisis and the plan to buy a hotel on Tory seemed an increasingly unlikely venture: "You can't do it. You don't need that," one of her sons told her. "I know I don't need it but I'm going to do it," she said.

"They think it's not going to work. But they're wrong. It is working and it's working very well," she says with no little satisfaction.

Scepticism was perhaps understandable. What about the pandemic? Brexit? The faltering economy? Did none of it scare her?

"None of that would bother me. You have to get on with life. You just take each day and work really hard. And plan."

So when Tory emerged from lockdown on July 10, the hotel reopened that same day under Wrynn's guidance. Its 12 bedrooms have been full most nights since, driven by a domestic tourism boom, she says.

"I think for the first time Irish people have realised the lovely and wonderful country we have for holidaying in. Because of that, I think we will have them for many, many years to come. They realise the food is lovely, that the staff in Irish hotels are great. People didn't realise what they had on their doorstep. I've been amazed the number of people who have come because their friends have sent them, even since July."

It has been a difficult few years for the island. A very public row amongst the islanders over the acceptance of a controversial new ferry contract had brought back bitter memories of a time in the 1980s when a short-sighted Government looked to empty the island rather than develop it. A deal was brokered on the ferry issue but a vote split the island leading to bad feeling and silence amongst friends and neighbours. But Wrynn believes the island is beginning to emerge from that.

"There's not one village in Ireland, where people all get along. On the island, like every other village in Ireland, they do have problems, they have jealousies or whatever. I've people from all sides of that argument coming in here to me and they've all been most welcoming and supportive."

Although she is extremely ambitious with her plans for the island's hotel, Wrynn knows she will ultimately be judged on what she does rather than says.

"I'm sure people are sceptical. Talk is one thing. Anyone can do that. I have to prove myself and I know that. But I think we've started out very well.

"And if they look at my track record, I have never taken something on and failed at it. So if I take this hotel on, and I will take it on, I will improve it. That's my aim, to make it better. Whether I sell it on or not, that's another matter down the road. I would like to think that I will add something good to Tory for my time here, not just for the hotel."

Wrynn grew up on a small farm in the village of Shrove on the Inishowen peninsula where her mother had a small shop. At 12 years of age she was sent to board at the Ursuline Convent in Sligo.

"The women in those days were amazing. Their children's education was so important to them. My mother was determined that my sister and myself would have a good education."

She enjoyed her time in school even if ambition was not something encouraged for the girls.

"No one ever asked us what we were going to do when we left school. We were called the 'Ursuline ladies'. You were either going to become a nun or marry a rich man. I didn't do either."

Instead she went on to study in the domestic college in Navan, Co Meath before becoming a Montessori teacher. After marrying Patrick, an engineer, they moved to London for 12 years.

They returned to allow their children grow up in Ireland and she became a special needs teacher before opening a flower shop in Ballinamore in Leitrim in 1986. She had the local market for flowers largely to herself and expanded into the bridal business to allow customers order their flowers, cake and dress together. She soon had two outlets, in Fermanagh and Athlone. She sold the business and used the proceeds to get into property. It was 2006 but Wrynn made money, first in Ireland and for the next 10 years she began buying property off the plans in Turkey, Spain and Budapest before later selling it on.

"The reason I succeeded was simple. A lot of people bought property abroad and came back to Ireland and left it to somebody to handle it for them. That's not a wise move when you've a lot of money on the table. So in each place I stayed and kept an eye on the building. And when it came to selling I would not rely on an agent, I would do up the apartments, show them myself and stay until the last property sold."

After selling her last property in Budapest three years ago she took on a two-year renovation project on the family home in Fenagh, Co Leitrim, the house her husband had grown up in. When it was done it seemed like it was perhaps time to retire but the feeling didn't last long.

"We have the most beautiful beech trees around our home in Co Leitrim. But, you know, after a while you get tired looking at those trees, as nice as they are. And then this opportunity with my cousin just came along. But I'm sure if that hadn't have come up, something else would have. When I kick the bucket it will be with the working boots on, not the slippers."

She has much to keep her busy in the meantime. Once the purchase is complete, she plans to invest as much as €500,000 into the Tory property over the next three to five years, including potentially turning the building's large attic into a sun-room with dramatic sea views across to Donegal's Errigal mountain.

"But everything is down to what we will be allowed to do under planning. Rightfully so, they would be strict enough about your planning here."

The hotel has traditionally run between April and mid-September, closing for winter.

"I'm not going to do that. I'm going to run right through winter and open three days over weekends. We will have to find different markets and groups to come - yoga, bird-watching, artists, writers, fishing, photography. This island can boom but in the right way. Not with stag and hen dos.

"People come here for one main reason and that is to completely chill, to get away from all the madness, the traffic and crowds of people. So we have to get a happy medium."

She is hopeful that a weekly helicopter service to the island could run twice a week allowing for three-day breaks, including at Christmas.

Wrynn will not be surprised if the pandemic forces her to close her doors again for a period in the months ahead but plans to continue to work on her plans for the future of the hotel regardless.

She speaks of her age - 74 - with pride.

"I'm lucky enough to have very good health and huge energy and a huge focus. The chef and myself would sometimes laugh that we can work the young wans under the table because they are worried about going dancing and boyfriends and having a good time. We just worry about getting our work done."

She has an idea to try and find others over 60 across Ireland who have started up a business and would love to gather such a group of older entrepreneurs for a weekend on Tory.

"Maybe we would just end up talking about what tablets we're taking and whose hearing aid isn't working," she jokes, "but there are amazing people out there with huge energy."

Wrynn would not be human if she did not have doubts at times about her unique project, not least when the Atlantic is wild and the ferry is empty. Since opening she asked a customer - himself a busy restaurateur who comes regularly to Tory to escape his own busy life - whether he thought she was crazy taking on such a venture.

No, he told her, because the most important thing is to be happy doing what you want to do every day.

"And that's the way I see it," she says, before busying herself again in preparation for the passengers that may or may not come in from the next ferry across the ever-changing Tory Sound.

Curriculum vitae

Name: Mary Wrynn

Age: 74

Position: Manager (and prospective owner of) Tory Island Harbour View Hotel.

Lives: "You better ask my husband," she laughs. "It's a very good question but I live between Leitrim and Tory. But I will spend a lot of this year on Tory."

Education: Ursuline Convent, Sligo; St Martha's College, Navan; Montessori at Sion Hill.

Previous experience: Montessori teacher, special needs teacher, flower shop owner, bridal boutique owner, property investor.

Family: Married to Patrick with three grown-up children: James, Neil and Janette.

Pastimes: An art-lover and a big fan of Jack B Yeats, as well as a lover of the poetry of W.B. Yeats. She supports Tory Island's famous artist community by hanging a wide range of local works in the hotel by sought-after artists such as Ruairi Rodgers. She has sold at least ten pieces since July, including one to a San Francisco buyer.

Business lessons

How has Covid-19 impacted your business?

We weren’t sure right up until the two days before whether we would open. And that was one of the big difficulties we faced as a business. For our staff, they weren’t sure if they would have jobs and because the hotel wasn’t open when Covid began they hadn’t even been able to apply for the Covid payment which other people in other businesses were getting. That was very rough on them. But we’ve got over that and they are amazing staff and the people on the island have been really, really supportive of me. There is a lot of good will here and without that life would be very difficult.

Why Tory?

I had been here about 10 years ago and fell in love with the island. My daughter was at that stage studying photography and that was why we came to the island. It was the seals and the cliffs and the puffins — everything sold me on the island. That was the start of it but I’d always had this dream of owning a small hotel, which is not that easy to come by.