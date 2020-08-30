| 4°C Dublin

Interview: New ambition shines bright on Tory

Ireland's newest hotelier is defying the pandemic, the unpredictable ocean and time itself to fulfil a dream, writes Fearghal O'Connor

Take me to the island: Mary Wrynn next to the pier on Tory Island. Picture: Joe Dunne Expand

Fearghal O'Connor

At the Tory Island Harbour View Hotel, Ireland's newest hotelier is waiting to see what another day will bring on the country's most remote inhabitated island.

"The boat is coming in at half 12 and no one knows what that brings," says Mary Wrynn, happily. "It could be packed or you could have very few on it because yesterday was really rough here."

Wrynn has boundless energy but after barely two months in her new job, the 74-year-old is still learning the unique ebb and flow of running a hotel way out in the unpredictable north Atlantic.