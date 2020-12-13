| 7.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Interview: Making new connections at Magnet

After 20 years abroad John Delves is back as Magnet's new MD. Life has taught him to enjoy the journey, he tells Fearghal O'Connor

John Delves, managing director of Magnet Networks Expand

Close

John Delves, managing director of Magnet Networks

John Delves, managing director of Magnet Networks

John Delves, managing director of Magnet Networks

Fearghal O'Connor

When John Delves quietly updated his LinkedIn profile last week, just hours before a press release was to be issued to announce his new job, he may well have breathed a sigh.

The sigh might have been one of relief that a challenging year in his career was finishing on a high, with his appointment as managing director of Magnet Networks.

But there would have been sadness too. His brother Colm - who passed away in April and who had always been an inspiration to his younger sibling - was not there to share the moment.

Privacy