Interview: Making new connections at Magnet

When John Delves quietly updated his LinkedIn profile last week, just hours before a press release was to be issued to announce his new job, he may well have breathed a sigh.

The sigh might have been one of relief that a challenging year in his career was finishing on a high, with his appointment as managing director of Magnet Networks.

But there would have been sadness too. His brother Colm - who passed away in April and who had always been an inspiration to his younger sibling - was not there to share the moment.

The new Magnet boss has a naturally positive approach to life. He talks of his brother - who was CEO of Denis O'Brien's Digicel for 13 years - with a proud smile and he outlines the new challenge ahead in his own career with eager anticipation.

Like his brother, Delves worked for more than a decade in the Caribbean for Digicel. The announcement that he will lead Magnet comes just days after the acquisition of the company by the Irish Infrastructure Fund's telecoms focused subsidiary, Speed Fibre Group.

That deal, he says, is squarely focused on capitalising on consolidation and growth prospects ahead in the Irish broadband and telecoms sector.

"We see a massive opportunity to disrupt the marketplace and to build on what Magnet has achieved over the last 15 years," says Delves.

Magnet's key achievement - the rollout of an urban fibre network - has not come easily or cheaply. It lost €5.9m in 2019, leaving it with €125.9m accumulated losses on its balance sheet.

But, says Delves, the acquisition by Speed Fibre will mean investment and the potential for further acquisitions: "Particularly in the mid-size market, there is going to be consolidation. There are some very good companies out there, but they need scale. We believe there are opportunities to continue to grow and invest. Speed Fibre has shown a clear intent to invest in the business-to-business telecoms market and that's exciting."

Speed Fibre previously bought and combined the wholesale network of Enet with Airspeed Telecom, which also provides wireless and fibre broadband services to businesses. Now, he says, there is the potential for Magnet and Airspeed to become one under the Speed Fibre umbrella.

"They are two strong brands with a strong customer base between both. We'll definitely be looking at that to see what's the best model over the next three or four months. I don't want to rush in and make changes for change sake. The overall business together will be stronger. We plan to grow and take market share."

Key to that plan will be investment from Speed Fibre, backed by the Irish Infrastructure Fund, which controls over €500m of investments for a group of major Irish institutional investors.

"The market has four, maybe five, big players and investment in a stronger Magnet Networks and Airspeed will create really good competition. That's what happened in Digicel when we went into markets. Any sector, telecoms or otherwise, always benefits from good, aggressive competition. And the customer always benefits as well."

Delves' ability to look to the future with energy and positivity says much about his strength of character. In April when Colm died of cancer, aged 54, the news was greeted by an outpouring of tributes from across the business world.

"We're a very private family, but we're very proud of Colm and very proud of what he achieved and how he achieved it. It's a tough gig, group CEO in Digicel, very intense and full on. If you read the comments about him, the language is always very consistent about how he was very down to earth and humble. He loved his wife and his daughter. He loved music. He was a big Stones fan with a weakness for guitars and was very proud of his collection. I'm very proud of what Colm achieved, and we miss him terribly as a family."

It is not the first time the family has dealt with tragedy. In 2013, John's brother Robert died in an accident just two days after his 42nd birthday while holidaying in Tenerife with John's family and his own wife and three young children. He fell four storeys after a balcony handrail gave way.

When John speaks of Robert and Colm his deep loss is obvious, but he talks with great pride about them both and the happy lives they lived.

"What happened with Robert and Colm makes you appreciate things. Life is short. If there is a lesson it is to live each day to the fullest," he says.

Delves, originally from Rush, Co Dublin, where he and his brothers played football for local club St Maurs, had spent the first 20 years of his career abroad between the UK and various locations with Digicel: "I never really planned being away from Ireland for 20 years. It just happened."

After college, he worked for 10 years in the UK for Irish food companies - Hibernia Foods, Kerry Foods and then Greencore. But when the opportunity came to become general manager of Digicel's operation on the South Pacific island of Vanuatu he jumped at it. Senior postings followed in Fiji, Jamaica, and finally as chief executive of Trinidad & Tobago, Digicel's third largest unit.

"You weren't in the Caribbean for a holiday. You were there to work and to build a team. We would go into a market and start from scratch."

In Trinidad he successfully built up the network to become market leader, turning it from a simple mobile provider into a quad play provider.

"In Digicel you're given a huge amount of empowerment. We went to the board, made our proposals and they backed us to build a fibre network in two years covering 75pc of the population."

But working so far from home has its challenges: "The main reason for coming home was family. Our eldest was 14 at the time and we wanted her to get her secondary education here in Ireland. We had a fantastic 11 years away, but we lived in six countries in those 11 years. It was a great experience, but it starts to get a little bit disruptive."

He returned to Ireland in February 2019 to become chief commercial officer with iCabbi, a Dublin-based developer of software for the taxi industry. It had been on track to double revenue to €20m in 2020. That was before Covid struck.

"Anything associated with travel was hit hard. It is a great company, but they probably have to pause for about 18 months and go again."

But his time at iCabbi, after so long away from Ireland, was a valuable experience: "I learned a huge amount. It's primarily a platform-based technology company. I'm hoping that some of those principles - the whole agile philosophy - can be applied to telecoms. As an industry, telecoms needs to be quicker. Quicker in service and with new products and ideas."

When an initial call came from Speed Fibre CEO Peter McCarthy, Delves was immediately interested. McCarthy was putting together Speed Fibre's deal to acquire Magnet and Delves agreed to help with the due diligence process.

"I obviously knew of Magnet but I was genuinely surprised when we got into the detail. The first thing that really struck me was the quality of its customer base. Of the top 20 tech companies in Ireland, Magnet has 50pc so it is completely punching above its weight."

A key asset for Magnet is its ability to be a one-stop-shop for connectivity: "It's carrier neutral so our engineers and design experts can design a network that is best for the customer. A lot of telcos have legacy networks of copper and it's difficult to take customers from the old legacy networks to new fibre networks."

Magnet can offer customers access to its own fibre network or any other network or combination of technologies, from Siro to Open Eir to ENet.

"That means we can be completely objective in terms of design," he says. Ultimately, Delves sees the telecoms market becoming more platform based, similar to what the likes of Salesforce have done in the software as a service market.

"In telco terms, connectivity is our core product. We then layer voice, security, and other services. I'd love if we had a marketplace with partners and products to click on, allowing us to be even more agile than a traditional telco. If you have legacy bureaucracy, multiple layers of management and huge amounts of copper underground, it's very hard to untangle that. Magnet, on the other hand, was born in fibre," he says.

The move towards mass remote working was, says Delves, something that particularly suited this heavy focus on fibre and the products it can deliver. For example, Magnet can set up fixed-line numbers that businesses can deploy on employees' laptops, allowing them to easily disconnect outside work hours and helping with challenges to the work-life balance. A new SD-WAN product will take this a step further and set up separate family and work networks within their home.

"So when the kids come home from school and start playing Fortnite you have peace of mind that your conference call is prioritised by the network," he says.

With reliance on connectivity never higher, it is perhaps not surprising that there has been plenty of bad press for telecoms companies sparked by poor customer service. Magnet, he says, already does well in this regard, something he intends to build on. "On average, our call centre picks up a call within 11 rings. The last thing a customer wants is to wait 30 minutes to have their call answered," he says.

Telecoms call centres globally suffer from what he describes as "toxic KPIs".

"Average call duration, for example, is often used as a performance indicator in call centres. It actually encourages the wrong behaviour, with staff trying to get the customer off the phone to keep call duration down. In Magnet, agents don't decide when the case is closed, the customer does."

For Delves, the idea of working for a company with just over 80 staff and a human touch was part of the attraction: "It's a Goldilocks-sized company, big enough to have scale but not bureaucratic. That agility is really important. Some telcos are more agile and disruptive than others, more like tech companies."

Magnet falls into that category, as does Digicel, he says.

"They are exciting places to work and it's where I want to be."

He is looking forward to the new chapter ahead. Whatever the challenges along the way, he has learned that the journey is a thing to be savoured.