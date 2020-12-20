Interview: John O'Connell lifts glass to whiskey dream

Getting sentimental about the success of his business doesn't come naturally to John O'Connell, co-founder and director of West Cork Distillers.

The whiskey company, which he started in 2003 with his two best friends, Denis and Ger McCarthy, has excelled following what he describes as a challenging start. While he reflects on some of those tough times, there are still many memorable moments with the company that this modest Cork man allows himself to enjoy.

"We wouldn't be overly reflective in that regard," says O'Connell, of West Cork Distillers' rise. "I don't mean to portray myself as Mother Teresa, but one thing you would be proud of is when you walk here and see the car park full.

"We are based here at Marsh Road, formerly Union Hall Fishermen's Co-op, which had to close down. Driving past the facility, which as a child I worked in - as did Denis and Ger [the co-founders] - it was probably the highlight of Union Hall's history [when operating as the co-op].

"Going past here and seeing the place after nearly 10 to 15 years of being derelict, that is something that I do take pleasure in. That's over 100 jobs. Everything is done locally. All the contractors are West Cork people."

Despite O'Connell's hesitancy to declare his pride in the whiskey distillery, which had revenue of €26.8m in 2018, it hasn't stopped the people of West Cork proclaiming theirs.

"We often get sent images of West Cork people who have emigrated to the US, and they get great joy when they see West Cork whiskey in the pubs or the shops," he shares with a laugh. "You get a great kick out of that too.

"West Cork people are very proud. I have travelled to a lot of places around the world, but I have never found a group of people so proud and together in what they do."

A love of West Cork was one of the primary motivations for O'Connell and the two McCarthys to build their distillery, offering an alternative to the usual employment route of sea fishing. O'Connell says the company isn't done investing in West Cork and creating further employment options - it is to plough €12m in its latest warehousing operation in Tullig, Reenascreena, Co Cork, as it transitions its entire distillery to Marsh Road.

"There will be a good few new jobs," adds O'Connell. "I'd say we will be increasing by at least another 20-30 people over the next two years."

Building a significant and growing regional employer was never something O'Connell and his friends dreamt of doing back in their youth.

"We were always playing sport - tennis, soccer or GAA," he says.

O'Connell's love of Union Hall, and the friendships he made on the sports fields, always burned bright and stuck with him when he went off to UCC around 1993. He never quite took to life in college. "I liked the academic side, but not the unspoken obligation that you had to recreate your life and that these would be the best few years of your life," he says. "I quite liked my friends back home."

Graduating in 1997 with a degree in food chemistry, and then again in 1999 with a post-graduate in colloidal chemistry, O'Connell realised there was a lack of options in Ireland within his sector. He would have to fly the nest to build his career.

O'Connell moved to The Netherlands, where he worked with Nizo Food Research, and then in the UK with Unilever.

In 2003, O'Connell took up a role as a research and development director for the EMEA region with Kerry Group. He credits his time there as really helping to shape him. "Some of the greatest people I have ever worked with worked in Kerry," he says.

The year 2003 turned out to be substantial for O'Connell - it was the same year as his friends Denis and Ger McCarthy, then fishermen, came to him with a proposition.

The two were becoming concerned with life on the sea. They sought a different career path, but with limited options, starting a business seemed the best way forward. With O'Connell's expertise and passion for food and drink, and a shared love of whiskey, a distillery had the trio excited from the start.

"It was myself, Denis and Ger in Maloney's bar in Union Hall, and we worked away at it day and night and over the weekends," he says. "I'd say it was the second we thought of it we were all genuinely enthusiastic that it was going to be a success."

The early years were tough, with the budding entrepreneurs spending as much time as they could to understand the lay of the land and how to go about setting up their distillery. It was also a scary time, particularly for O'Connell, who described setting up the first new distillery in Ireland since 1987 as being "absolutely terrifying".

The trio built the distillery in a room at the back of Denis's house with two small stills they bought from a schnapps producer in Switzerland.

O'Connell, who eventually left his high-flying role with Kerry, says those early years may have been exciting, but they were also filled with challenges.

"The industry didn't want us entering it," he says. "Here were three lads with no cash and no experience looking to enter. I suppose it was a bit of protection.

"Trying to manage cash flow all the time was also a serious challenge. I put every penny of my savings into the company; a company that not many people had much faith would survive."

But through a commitment to innovation and their close bond, the three not only managed to navigate West Cork Distillers through the turbulent seas of the early years, they eventually found calmer waters and thrived.

The first product from West Cork Distillers was Drombeg, named after one of Ireland's oldest stone circles. O'Connell remembers its release fondly.

West Cork Distillers also started building equipment as they grew, including what is claimed to be one of the fastest stills in the world.

The moment O'Connell knew the company had "crossed the Rubicon" came in 2014, the same year it moved to a much larger distillery in Skibbereen. Around that time, O'Connell went on a fact-finding mission to MGP, Indiana's super-producing distillery, and saw how they worked.

"They sell liquid straight off the stills before it matures," he says. "We were fortunate enough to spend a week there, and they shared the model. We came back and replicated that here and were the first to do that. We landed one big contract, and that got us to scale."

Other opportunities emerged for the distillery, with the trio proving to be trailblazers in many ways. Around 2014 or 2015 it launched a whiskey with The Pogues.

This wasn't the only celebrity-related product West Cork Distillers had involvement in. It contract manufactured gin for Graham Norton.

"He was very nice and mannerly to all the girls on the bottling line," he says. "One of the girls, a German girl called Jennifer, dyed her hair pink to celebrate him coming to West Cork. He was a bit taken aback by that, so he invited all the girls to the bottling line.

"He handed them all a bottle and signed them. He was handing out bottles like they were confetti, you know. Every one of the bottles was costing €11.92 plus vat, that we were paying.

"I was thinking to myself, 'jeez, we lost a fortune that day'," he adds. "I'm not sure if we should send him the bill."

Aside from celebrity products, West Cork Distillers produced its range of quality whiskeys which have proven popular not only in Ireland but across the world, selling in over 70 markets.

The company also had suitors. O'Connell says Halewood bought into the company around 2015 when it purchased equity from an investment group called Danu Partners, involving Setanta Sports' Michael O'Rourke. Halewood were big fans, but the West Cork Distillers founders were looking to regain that stake in the company. Last year, they succeeded.

With the company continuing its growth journey, this year West Cork Distillers set up its new distillery at a 12.5-acre site on Marsh Road. With a distillation capacity of four million litres of pure alcohol, it claims to be the largest, wholly Irish-owned distillery in the country.

The pandemic's arrival this year spelt trouble for O'Connell, who recalls the early days fearfully.

"We were terrified at the start," he says. "I remember the first morning after the lockdown, I met with Ger in the canteen and quite genuinely we didn't know if we would be able to open Monday morning."

Despite early worries, O'Connell believes West Cork Distillers will be up about 20pc this year. He also believes the company is set to expand by up to 40pc in 2021.

Looking ahead, O'Connell, who was recently named Industry Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 at the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards, is confident there is more growth for Irish whiskey.

West Cork Distillers has grown from a small distillery to a significant employer, and is a recognised player in the whiskey industry.

Despite his successes, O'Connell remains remarkably coy about his work with West Cork Distillers. All he will say is that he would never have done it without his friends.

"If it wasn't for us being friends, I don't think we would have achieved the same amount. We have never had a real argument since we started.

"It's been great fun," he adds. "There have been an awful lot of good laughs with the lads over the years, and the whole team. They are all good people."

Curriculum vitae

Name: John O'Connell

Age: 45

Position: Co-founder and director of West Cork Distillers

Lives: Union Hall, Co Cork

Education: UCC

Previous experience: Worked with Nizo Food Research, Research and development manager at Unilever, Research and development director at Kerry Group

Family: "You couldn't drag a wife and child through what we have been through," he laughs.

Pastimes: Enjoys watching hurling

Favourite book: Lament for the Molly Maguires, by Arthur H Lewis

Favourite film: State of Grace

Favourite whiskey from West Cork Distillers: West Cork Black Cask

Favourite whiskey from other producers: Redbreast 12

Business lessons

What advice would you give Irish whiskey companies looking to develop their international business?

Don’t go intergalactic overnight! Take it step by step.

Don’t blow a fortune on marketing. Be calculated and recruit good people into the area.

What advice would you give whiskey brands struggling through the current Covid-19 crisis?

I always say to people looking to develop whiskey brands, do a lot of self-examination.

Know what you want to get out of this project. If it is just money, then I recommend not doing it.

Cross-examine yourself and understand how far you are willing to go.

If you want to go the whole hog in Irish whiskey you have to travel abroad extensively. That suits some people, but you have to make a lot of sacrifices.

Know what you have to sacrifice to get there.

