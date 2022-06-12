| 10.6°C Dublin

Interview: Andrea Reynolds swoops to conquer

Swoop Funding’s Andrea Reynolds, daughter of a former Taoiseach, grew up in a house full of politics and entrepreneurial spirit – and it shows

Andrea Reynolds, founder and CEO of Swoop. Photo Mark Condren Expand

Fearghal O'Connor

When Andrea Reynolds arrived at 10 Downing Street to make a presentation to top British officials she was too caught up in the moment to see the historical symmetry.

That was five years before the London-based, Longford-born fintech entrepreneur would set up Swoop Funding to source hundreds of millions in credit for small firms.

