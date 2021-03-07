Interview: Ambitious plans for growth of funds at Amundi Ireland

David Harte, CEO of Amundi Ireland, is based at Georges Quay in Dublin and admits he misses the office atmosphere during lockdown. Photo: Steve Humphreys

For much of the last year, David Harte and his team at Amundi Ireland have managed the billions of euro of investment assets in their care from their kitchen tables.

But being away from their high rise office at Dublin’s Georges Quay certainly has not dented their ambition.

Its new Irish retail business, launched in 2020, has already taken in €1bn of new investment assets. Harte now believes it will have €3bn under management after its first three years, rather than the €2bn he had targeted.

And that is just one part of a plan to grow the Irish business and build its importance within the wider French-headquartered Amundi operation, which has €1.4trn assets under management (AUM). The Irish arm employs 350 staff with €43bn of AUM. Both figures are set to grow, says Harte. As Irish CEO he runs an operation managing assets for everyone from individual investors seeking green-friendly funds to huge institutional clients such as its management of part of the NTMA’s multi-billion Apple escrow account.

“Amundi Ireland plans to grow assets under management in the Irish market by €10bn over the next three years. This growth is expected to come from both retail and institutional clients as well as our fund hosting business,” he says.

“One of the factors we believe will deliver growth in our business is the large amount of cash currently being held on deposits with banks. With the onset of negative deposit rates we are starting to see early signs of investors stepping away from cash as they look to generate some positive returns.”

But other trends are also driving the company’s growth here. Amundi specialises in so-called ESG [environmental, social and governance] funds that will be a key growth area, says Harte. More than €50bn of new money went into ESG products last year, double the previous year, and green credentials are particularly important to younger investors, he says. Amundi has agreed, as part of a new relationship with Irish Life, that it will plant 10 trees in Co Wicklow for every Irish Life policy sold with an Amundi fund.

“One of the key challenges for the industry, not just Amundi, is how you innovate and create new interesting ideas for investors,” he says.

Harte has a dual role at Amundi, giving him a wider mandate to grow the Irish office’s importance as a hub within the company for managing pan-European equity funds and developing technology hub. He also sits on the executive board of the Amundi Group, reporting directly to CEO Yves Perrier.

Pre-pandemic that involved a lot of travel back and forth to Paris: “I’m still highly engaged with my colleagues in Paris. We still have all the executive committee discussions and meetings, we’re just doing them virtually.

"It’s been over a year since I was on a plane. I love the global side of things but, equally, I love being part of Amundi getting to €1bn retail assets here in Ireland in just a year.”

The beginnings of the Amundi story in Ireland go back to 1998. Italian bank Unicredit was expanding its asset management arm. It had been looking at London or Edinburgh but chose Dublin.

“When they elected to come to Ireland it was quite a coup for the IDA at the time.

"Fund administration was already growing strongly, but this brought people here who were managing assets. They left Milan on a Friday evening, arrived in Dublin and established a new operation called Europlus.”

A Financial News London report from the time said Europlus had “raised eyebrows in the Dublin financial community” with £150,000 packages for equity analysts. Two years later Europlus bought Boston-based asset manager Pioneer Investments and changed name to keep the strong Pioneer brand alive in the US.

Shortly afterwards, in 2003, Harte joined the Pioneer team in Dublin. It was growing strongly with $220bn AUM. But the financial crisis hit Unicredit hard in 2008 and it became “a somewhat reluctant owner”, says Harte.

“We ended up going through a period of effectively six years where we wondered were we for sale or were we not for sale. That’s obviously quite unsettling for everybody in the business.”

Unicredit struck an agreement with Spain’s Santander whereby the two big Italian and Spanish players would combine their asset management operations. But the process was long and drawn out with huge regulatory challenges, dragging on for 18 months. When Unicredit appointed a new CEO in 2016 the deal unravelled.

“It was a very challenging time,” says Harte. “But the CEO of Unicredit established a new process that culminated in Amundi agreeing to buy Pioneer in 2017.

"It was a great outcome for us here in Ireland because the uncertainty was taken away. We had a new owner that was in the asset management business so wasn’t going to want to sell us and the businesses were very complimentary.”

Harte’s own career in the sector started when he departed a very different Dublin a decade before Europlus ever thought of coming here. He had grown up in Terenure in Dublin but after graduating from Trinity with an economics and geography degree in 1989 he, like a lot of his friends, quickly left for London.

It was a good move. He was chosen for a graduate role at Chase Manhattan bank — which later merged with JP Morgan — and got a role in its internal audit department: “It was a great grounding. You looked at everything to do with banking — trade finance, foreign exchange, investment banking, asset management, the operational side.”

It was also a role that required constant travel to branches in cities around the world to carry out audits.

“I would go to a particular branch of the bank and spend three weeks there. It was an interesting job to get,” he says.

Harte moved into a similar role with investment bank Salomon Brothers before moving to another American company, Bankers Trust: “They gave me a choice: Dublin or Australia? I chose Dublin and moved back here in 1995.”

He moved again to become CEO of the Irish arm of Bear Stearns but was long gone before its infamous crash, moving to Pioneer’s Dublin operation in 2003.

By the time Amundi bought Pioneer 13 years later, Harte had become Pioneer’s global chief operating office responsible for all operations, technology and a range of services globally.

“It was a role that I probably should have been doing from Milan because it was a holding company role,” he says.

“But at the time they were very happy for me to stay here because we had a huge ops and technology function here anyway.”

It meant that when the Amundi acquisition process began Harte was in the thick of things, involved in all the discussions and due diligence process. He was the only person from the Pioneer side appointed to the Amundi executive committee, even before he was made CEO of Amundi Ireland in 2018.

“I think that it’s very important for Amundi Ireland that I am part of that executive committee where we talk about new ideas and strategies,” he says.

"Part of my role is to promote Ireland within the group, to say we’ve got the capabilities, we’ve got the skills, why don’t we bring this to Ireland?”

There was some pain from the integration of the Dublin operation into Amundi but Harte says concerns at the time that the movement of some fixed income assets from Dublin to London and Paris would lead to cuts at the Irish office were not borne out because it took a lead role in equity funds.

The Dublin office is also now taking on an enhanced role as one of two hubs – along with Paris – to grow a new business over the next five years to develop and sell technology platforms for the wider industry.

“Dublin will play a key role in the development of Amundi Technology, a new technology services business line that was recently announced by Amundi,” he says. "Over the last 10 years Amundi has built an independent IT platform which, since 2016, has been made available to external clients such as asset managers, wealth managers and distributors.”

The Dublin office had been a technology centre of excellence for Pioneer and retained those capabilities.

“Obviously, when there’s an acquisition elements of that operating model are inevitably going to change.

"Amundi already had a big European presence but management were very clear what they wanted Dublin to remain a key hub, particularly in technology, but also as an investment hub, primarily managing equities and multi-asset strategies.”

A priority for Harte when he became CEO of the Irish operation was to make Amundi a more visible presence in the Irish market than Pioneer had been.

“I’d always felt that when we were Pioneer, we were very large but nobody in the market knew us. It was very focused on international expansion. I spent my time saying to people, ‘No, we’re not the Pioneer that makes radios.’

"So I felt that we should look at developing a commercial activity servicing Irish clients because, firstly, I thought there was a business opportunity there for sure. But also I felt it would have a considerably positive impact in terms of employees being proud to work at the company.”

So Amundi set about hiring client facing and sales staff for Ireland and began building relationships with wealth managers and brokers in the retail market here, offering funds managed directly in Dublin.

Hitting the €1bn mark with that in its first year was a validation of the strategy, he says.

“The group is very happy with the progress we’ve made. It puts us on the map in terms of being seen as somewhere that can generate real business.”

CURRICULUM VITAE

Name

David Harte

Age

55

Position

CEO of Amundi Ireland

Education

He attended Terenure College and was appalled by the disclosures by 23 former Terenure students of abuse by a teacher at his old school: “It is very distressing. But I think it is fantastic the 23 guys came forward.”

Studied economics and geography at Trinity College

Previous experience

Global COO of Pioneer Investments. Key leadership roles at Bear Stearns Bank PLC, Dublin and several financial institutions in London

Family

Married to Cliona and three grown-up children from a previous marriage — Conor (24), Annabel (21) and Thomas (18)

Favourite book

Just finished Don Winslow’s Cartel trilogy

Favourite movie

Midnight Run

Favourite podcast

‘Mark Horgan’s Where is George Gibney? was outstanding’

Place he is most looking forward to visiting post-pandemic

New York

BUSINESS LESSONS

What advice would you give a young person starting out in the sector today?

When I was starting out one of my senior colleagues said to me: “Don’t be afraid to ask questions if you don’t understand something — be inquisitive, it’s not a sign of weakness that you don’t understand something.” I think that’s really good advice and it’s something I try to do even in my current role. It really helps increase engagement.

On a wider level, what have you done to keep your staff engaged with the company during the lockdowns?

I’m so proud of how our people have adapted. I’ve always been lucky to work with great people so I miss the spontaneous interaction you get in an office. For example, we had Nigel Owens, the rugby referee, a very interesting guy. So afterwards I could ring people and say: ‘Hey, did you watch that, it was good wasn’t it?’ Our staff adapted amazingly well to working from home, but it’s important that we still try to maintain our company culture so these things are important.

Have you a target as to how big Amundi Ireland can become in terms of staff from its current 350?

We’ve got an office here with plenty of space to grow. We’ve been adding incremental roles to the company. I don’t really have a number at this stage in terms of staffing, but it’s going to grow. We’re successful and that’s what we want to do.

