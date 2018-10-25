Internationally-backed vodka firm insolvent

Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds appointed insolvency practitioner Shane McCarthy of KPMG as provisional liquidator to Taiga Shtof Ltd, which has a registered address at Laburnum House, Fairgreen Road, Ballymore, Co Sligo, after she was satisfied it is insolvent and unable to pay its debts.

The vodka is made in Russia, marketed in exclusive handmade bottles and shipped to its main market, the USA, via Latvia. The court heard the firm got into difficulties after a dispute between two of the firm's shareholders and a third shareholder, Islam Magkometov.

The dispute was due to production deadlines not being met, lack of funding, unpaid production and supplier expenses that resulted in delays in the business.

The product was meant to be launched in September 2016, but was not released until last December. The petition to appoint a liquidator was made by two of the shareholders and promoters of the company, Raman Gazine of Bouscat, France and Francisco Xavier Fermin De Eizaguirre with an address in the French overseas territory of St Martin. Kelley Smith BL, for the petitioners, said this was to preserve the value of the company's main asset, its brand name and intellectual property rights, for its creditors. Her clients, who had advanced loans to the company, are also creditors, counsel said.

Her clients had reached an impasse with Mr Magkometov, she said.

Counsel said that the appointment of a liquidator was also needed to secure an exclusive distribution agreement for the US, which needs to be executed before November 7. The judge, after confirming Mr McCarthy as provisional liquidator, adjourned it to a date next month.

