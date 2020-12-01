Interim CEO of Aryzta ‘may stay in the role for two years’

Unseated: Kevin Toland left his role as CEO of Aryzta last month. Photo:Mark Condren

Aryzta chair and interim CEO Urs Jordi has said he may remain as chief executive of the company for up to two years, as the Swiss-Irish group moves to replace Kevin Toland.

Mr Toland, who was unseated from baked goods firm's board by activist investors at the company’s EGM in September, left Aryzta last month.

Mr Jordi, a Swiss executive who was appointed as chairman at the September EGM, took over the CEO role on an interim basis after Mr Toland’s departure.

On a call with analysts yesterday Mr Jordi said the search for a replacement CEO had started and could take nine to 12 months.

His position as CEO is “an interim role and we don’t plan to keep it as a solution, but it can last 12 months, maybe 24 months max", he said.

"But we will find the right candidate, if it takes two to three months longer to wait that will be fine.”

An executive search firm has been appointed to find a new CEO and chief financial officer and potential candidates will be brought forward to a committee of the board for consideration.

Shares in Aryzta have fluctuated wildly over the past two weeks following reports US hedge fund Elliott was considering a bid for the company. Elliott has since confirmed it has made a non-binding offer of CHF0.80 (€0.74) per share in a deal that would value the company at around €734m.

Yesterday Aryzta reiterated that no binding offer has been made for the group.

“The board will select the optimum option for a sustainable future of Aryzta,” Mr Jordi said.

The company’s strategy is to focus on what it said were “key markets”.

“We will do this through a simplified structure,” he said.

As part of its new business model , local management of Aryzta units will own and be responsible for their own profit and loss accounts.

Aryzta is looking to raise between €600m and €800m from the disposal of certain assets over the next six to nine months.

The proceeds will be used to reduce debt and improve the company’s balance sheet.

To assist with this process, it has hired US investment bank Houlihan Lokey and financial services firm Alantra.

Mr Jordi said there has been a “high level of unsolicited non-binding expressions of interest in purchasing various parts of the business”.

Aryzta is best known for the Cuisine de France brand in Ireland. It also makes the burger buns for McDonald’s.

It sales have been badly affected by Covid-19, as people’s eating habits have been forced to change.

The company’s organic revenue in the three months to October 31 declined by 15.4pc. Total revenue in the period declined by 20.3pc to €672.6m, according to a trading update.

Improvements in the quick service restaurants and retail channels offset Covid-related declines in foodservice.

The group said it retains a strong liquidity position of circa €445m at October 31, reflecting its focus on cost management and cash conservation.

In Europe total revenue declined by 19.4pc to €333.3m, while in North America revenue fell 21.4pc to €282.5m.

“The Q1 results were broadly in line despite the significant Covid-19 related disruptions and associated higher costs and suboptimal capacity​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ utilization rates,” Mr Jordi said.

Looking forward, the company said it would not be prudent to provide guidance due to the continuing and changing Covid-19 restrictions and the consequential adverse impacts on its customers and markets.

Shares in Aryzta, which will hold its AGM on December 15, were trading up just over 1.8pc yesterday in Dublin.

Online Editors