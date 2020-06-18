Intercom’s Eoghan McCabe moves into chairman role at €1bn tech firm

Irish tech entrepreneur Eoghan McCabe is stepping back from his CEO role at software firm Intercom to become chairman of the €1bn company he co-founded and has led for almost a decade.

He’ll be replaced by Karen Peacock, the firm’s current chief operating officer who last year publicly backed him after reports of inappropriate behaviour with female employees.

Mr McCabe had hit the headlines and subsequently apologised for “poor judgment” relating to behaviour with female staff in the early years of his company.

The Dubliner is one of Ireland’s most successful entrepreneurs. In 2011, he co-founded Intercom with Des Traynor, Ciaran Lee and David Barrett.

The Irish-US firm is regarded globally as setting an industry standard. It creates customer service products for companies, like help desk platforms, live online agent chats and marketing automation.

However, it attracted controversy last year when the US online tech news company ‘The Information’ published a lengthy article highlighting complaints against Mr McCabe from a number of female Intercom staff.

“In the early years of the company I demonstrated some poor judgment,” Mr McCabe said in a statement.

“I apologised at the time and have matured as a person and a CEO since then. I’m proud of the respectful culture we’ve built, and have long believed that people do their best work when they feel truly happy and safe. I fully support the independent review into these matters and our HR practices.”

Karen Peacock, then chief operating officer of Intercom, said at the time that as CEO Eoghan McCabe had “built a culture that respects and empowers all people, which is one of the reasons I joined the company”.

In an memo to staff posted on Intercom’s website, Mr McCabe said that in the new chairman role he will lead the board and “provide strategic leadership on our biggest ideas and milestones”.

“I’ll work directly with Karen and other leaders on product and marketing strategy,” he said.

“So I’ll be very much around, building on my strong partnership with Karen, fighting alongside you as your Intercomrade for all the years to come. And yet Karen will be your new CEO and the person in charge, and I’m so very excited about that.”

