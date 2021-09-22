Integer to create up to 200 jobs in Galway

Medical device company Integer Holdings is to create up to 200 jobs in Galway with the construction of a new manufacturing facility in the Parkmore East area of the city.

The new plant is required to meet increased demand for regional research, development and manufacturing capabilities, as well as capacity for catheters and delivery systems, the company said.

The addition of the new facility is projected to add an estimated 100-200 engineering, administration and manufacturing jobs to Integer over the next “several years.”

The new site adds to Integer’s 15 global manufacturing sites and current presence in Ireland, which includes an R&D center in Galway and manufacturing facilities in Galway and New Ross, County Wexford.

“This expansion further demonstrates Integer’s commitment to supporting our customers’ growth strategies,” said Payman Khales, president of Integer’s Cardio and Vascular business.

“The new Galway facility will allow us to continue our investments in research and development in this important medical device hub.”

The investment is being supported by the government through the IDA Ireland.

“Integer’s planned expansion in Galway is very welcome news,” said IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan.

“This is an important strategic move for the company, positioning it to meet growing demand globally for its products. This is a significant investment by a leading medical devices company and demonstrates Integer’s continued commitment to Galway and the West Region,” he added.

Construction on the facility is expected to start next year, with an estimated completion in late 2023.

The initial phase of the project will include construction of a 60,000 square foot facility on land purchased from IDA Ireland and involves a projected $30m (€25.6m) investment over the next few years.

Once complete, all new regional research, development and manufacturing will be housed in this facility, with equipment investments continuing over the following two- three years.

The company, which has been in Ireland for over 25 years, currently employs approximately 1,300 people in Ireland, with 350 based in Galway.