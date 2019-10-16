Insurers to co-operate on dual-pricing probe

UNDER-pressure insurance companies have promised to co-operate with the Central Bank study into controversial dual-pricing practices.

But they have insisted pricing is a matter for them.

It comes as politicians called on the Central Bank to ensure its probe of “predatory” dual pricing is an in-depth one.

Dual-pricing uses big data to pick out clients who are unlikely to challenge renewal quotes, with these often being vulnerable customers.

The ‘Irish Independent’ has been highlighting for a year-and-a-half the corrosive impact dual-pricing has on loyal consumers.

Insurance Ireland, the lobby group for the industry, insisted that pricing of premiums was a commercial matter and the “sole responsibility of individual insurers”.

It said it was to seek clarity from the Central Bank on the scope of this assessment and will engage constructively on it.

“It is important that any market study fully considers the operation of the market to ensure a balanced approach is achieved for all customers,” Insurance Ireland said.

The insurance body insisted customers can get good deals by shopping around regularly. But it added it would work with the Central Bank on its probe.

It is understood regulators in the Central Bank want to see how prevalent dual-pricing is in this market, and its impact on customers.

Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin have claimed that dual-pricing is about punishing loyalty, and vulnerable consumers are often those who are negatively impacted by the practice.

Pearse Doherty, of Sinn Féin, has told an Oireachtas Committee dual pricing was a rip-off.

He has written to both the Central Bank and Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) seeking an in-depth investigation into the issue.

And he has just met with the CCPC and gave them a lengthy submission on the impact of dual pricing.

Mr Doherty said the CCPC had told him that it would consider a probe into dual pricing for next year, in addition to the one being carried out by the Central Bank.

The CCPC is already carrying out an investigation into price signalling in the insurance market, and a study into the public liability insurance market.

“They were very conscious that they don't want to duplicate the work of the Central Bank and have already engaged with the Central Bank in relation to the work they propose to carry out,” Mr Doherty said.

“This is a welcome step. It is something that needs to happen. We are very conscious that we are behind the curve in this here.”

Mr Doherty said regulators in the UK were considering banning dual pricing and 20 states in the US prohibit the practice.

Online Editors