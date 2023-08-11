Insurer FBD posts €39m profit in first half of 2023

Insurer FBD saw its pre-tax profits rise in the first half of the year as both revenues and investment returns increased.

FBD reported a profit before tax of €39.5m in the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared with €2.5m for the same period last year.

The company attributed the surge in profit to the impact of stronger insurance revenue and a reduction in insurance service expenses, as well as positive investment returns.

Investment returns were €8.4m in the first half of the year. Market volatility and rising interest rates ate into investment returns of the insurer last year, resulting in an investment loss of €15.2m in the first six months of 2022.

Insurance revenue grew by 4.5pc to €195m, FBD reported.

The company has now approved a special dividend of 100 cent per ordinary share.

FBD reported gross written premiums of €206m in the first half of 2022, which were up 7.3pc on the prior year.

Policy count increased by 2.6pc in the first six months of the year, with 70pc of this growth coming from local offices. The average premium increased by 4.6pc across the portfolio as a result of inflation.

The average private motor premium rose by 1.7pc due to the increasing cost of these claims. The rise in cost follows an increase in labour, parts and paint costs, especially related to newer vehicles.

Gross incurred claims were up €4.5m in the period to €115m as a result of cost inflation and an increased frequency of property and motor damage.

Injury claims rose by 4pc year-on-year, FBD reported. This reflected more policies, as well as a slight increase in injury frequency. Despite the rise, the average claims settlement is down 5pc in the past year and are lower than pre-Covid levels.

Motor damage claims were up 17pc as traffic volumes returned to pre-pandemic levels, while settlement costs also jumped 11pc. The average cost of property claims also grew by 7pc.

The net best estimate related to Covid-19 business interruption reduced by €15m to €27m since the end of 2022, according to FBD.

The insurer said it has now received the final judgment in the test case, providing more certainty on losses. FBD has alerted all affected policyholders to make final settlement of claims.

Last year, FBD reported that it had paid out €30m in interim payments for business interruption claims following a High Court ruling in January 2022 that it must cover losses for publican customers even when venues were allowed to partly open.

The group has now included a provision of €7.5m in its financial statements as an estimate of an obligation arising from the deduction of State subsidies from business interruption claims. Payment to the State is expected in the coming year.

”This ruling allows us to finalise all valid Covid-19 related claims and State subsidies,” group chief executive Tomás Ó Midheach said.

Mr Ó Midheach also said that the insurance group remains “supportive” of Government’s work on insurance reform as it seeks to reduce claims costs and consequently insurance premiums.

“The increased acceptance rates of awards from the Personal Injuries Resolution Board could indicate the Personal Injury Guidelines are being adopted, although their ultimate impact will not be known until the challenges make their way through the courts,” he said.