Insurer FBD expects ruling on last Covid-19 pub case in mid-June

A decision in the last remaining Covid-19 pub business interruption case against insurer FBD is expected in mid-June, the company said.

FBD chief executive Tomás Ó Midheach said the ruling from the judge would “provide certainty” and enable the Irish-listed insurer to pay the balance of its pandemic-related claims to publicans, for which it has set aside €42m in net provisions.

In a trading update ahead of its annual general meeting on Thursday, FBD reported an 8pc increase in gross written premiums in the first three months of the year, compared with last year, thanks to new policies, higher average premiums and strong customer retention.

Investment returns have been positive in 2023 to date, FBD said.

“The underwriting performance of our business for 2023 to date has been in line with expectations,” Mr Ó Midheach said.

“While inflation continues to be experienced in property and motor damage claims, injury claims experience has been benign and there were no significant weather events.

“Overall, we remain confident in the underlying profitability, future growth prospects, capital strength of the business and in our ability to continue to provide excellent service to our customers.”

Last month two of the biggest shareholders in FBD – Farmer Business Development PLC and FBD Trust – saw their voting rights in the company increase.

TheIrish Independentreported earlier this year that a private equity group controlled by Panda Waste founder Eamon Waters is sitting on stellar returns from its investment in the firm last year after its share price began to advance. FBD shares were slightly down in Thursday afternoon trading.