Insulation maker Kingspan to leave London stock exchange but stay in Dublin

Insulation panel maker Kingspan has said it intends to leave the London stock exchange but has pledged to maintain its Dublin listing.

The group said current share trading on the London exchange was “negligible as a percentage of total trading” and that the majority of its shares were traded in Dublin.

In a trading update on Friday the group announced a rise in sales in the first quarter, with data centre business making up for a sluggish performance in its insulation business.

Overall sales approached €2bn for the three months to the end of March, up 4pc on the same period last year but down 3pc on an underlying basis.

Sales in its data and flooring business increased by 18pc in the first quarter, offsetting the weakness in new office construction, Kingspan said.

But insulated panel sales were down 5pc (down 6pc on an underlying basis) on the same period in 2022, when demand had risen as inflation rose.

The group’s light, air and water division delivered increased sales, up 4pc on the same period last year.

Kingspan’s business in the Americas has been strong, it said, while western Europe was “solid for the most part” but central and eastern Europe sales were “tough”.

Net debt at the end of the quarter was just over €1.4bn, down €123m in the first quarter.

The group has more than €1.5bn in cash and undrawn committed facilities after agreeing new private placement loan notes at what it said were attractive interest rates, despite recent rate hikes.

It expects to deliver a trading profit of just over €400m for the first half of 2023.

Goodbody stockbrokers said the firm will play a key role in facilitating the decarbonisation of the building stock and increased energy conservation.

The group holds its annual general meeting in Cavan on Friday morning.