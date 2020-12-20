Insolvent liquidations climb during December

The number of companies going into insolvent liquidations will have increased in 2020 after falling every year since 2012. Stock image

The number of companies going into insolvent liquidations will have increased in 2020 after falling every year since 2012.

However, due to ongoing support measures such as Government Covid schemes and landlord forbearance, a massive surge in liquidations forecast by insolvency experts and business groups has not yet occurred.

There are signs of an uptick, with voluntary liquidation more than doubling in this month compared with November, increasing from 23 to 52.

With just a few business days to go, and based on creditors meetings advertised and petitions filed in court, business advisers PKF O'Connor, Leddy & Holmes expect there will be at least 463 insolvent liquidations by the end of the year compared with 426 in 2019.

Declan de Lacy from the firm said: "This is still a very low number by comparison with 2011 when 1,410 companies went into liquidation.

"This suggests that the Government's measures including wage supports, tax warehousing and subsidies for businesses closed by restrictions has been broadly successful."

As a result, there are hundreds and possibly even thousands of 'zombie' or insolvent companies still in operation which will not be viable once supports are pulled.

