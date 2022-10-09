Insolvency: is the ‘big bang’ coming for Irish businesses?

It felt like the vultures were circling Aidan Mehigan, founder of Gortinore Distillery, owners of the Natterjack Whiskey brand.

The company he founded in 2014 had entered an examinership process, after Covid-19 pulled the rug from under its feet.

Trading had been strong before the pandemic, but crucial export sales suffered – and now Mehigan was running out of time to find a backer that would help Gortinore exit the court’s protection and get back to focusing on whiskey.

It was the most stressful time Mehigan had ever been through.

“It was really hard – my wife was six months pregnant and we had no income. Our parents were incredible. You need an incredible family around you. We just didn’t know the way out of it.

‘The writing was on the wall. We were going to run out of cash’

“We did know one thing,” he adds. “We had this asset in the Natterjack brand that people liked and wanted. Unfortunately, we just ran out of road because of Covid.”

At one stage, the prospect of examinership had seemed unimaginable .

By the end of 2019, Natterjack whiskey’s first year on the market had gone much better than Mehigan had expected. It was already being exported to four international markets, including China and six US states.

When Covid arrived, so too did a viral outbreak of business uncertainty. The global hospitality trade, which Mehigan supplied, was in freefall.

“A US venture capitalist approached us. They put on the table $5m for around half the business,” he says. “With the hospitality sector in freefall, I said absolutely.”

While working on that deal, Mehigan admits he took his eye off the ball regarding surviving Covid. The deal dragged on for 18 months, and sales slowed to a trickle.

“The writing was on the wall. We were going to run out of cash.”

An €850,000 loan note from 2018, owned by a Jersey-based company called Cowcub, linked to a US businessman, was due. It had moved to put the business into receivership.

In April, Mehigan was able to move toward examinership and under the court’s protection to give Gortinore a chance of survival.

‘Everyone loses in this situation – but you have an opportunity to grow into the future’

After some false dawns, Mehigan approached John Green, former executive chairman of Founders Brewing Company. Green was keen and called on other potential US-based investors, Dale Grogan and Tim Schowalter.

Mehigan and Gortinore landed the needed funds and had the most competitive package. It was able to exit examinership.

“It was amazing. I ran in to my wife’s family and just hugged my mother-in-law. There was just a wave of relief.”

Mehigan acknowledges that some creditors got cents in the euro on what they were owed.

“That is painful, and stressful. Everyone loses in this situation – but you have an opportunity to grow into the future.”

‘There are growing concerns that more entrepreneurs will feel the pain of insolvency’

Mehigan’s business has lived to fight another day – but many others won’t be as fortunate.

As the economy enters yet another period of significant uncertainty – this time fuelled by rampant inflation and pressures caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine – there is growing concern that more entrepreneurs will feel the pain of insolvency.

Last week, accountancy giant PwC released a report claiming the direct economic damage of business failures in Ireland is expected to exceed €2bn for the year ended 2022. Over 350 companies have already declared insolvency this year, with associated debts of around €1.6bn.

The report for the third quarter found the rate of business failures this year remained at record low levels, but there are signs of an increase. Compared to Q2, third quarter business failures increased by 31pc, mainly driven by SME liquidations.

With those well-flagged economic uncertainties and State supports that helped keep businesses afloat during the pandemic being unwound, such as Revenue’s Covid-19 tax warehousing scheme, could more insolvencies be on the horizon?

‘When people start feeling the pressure, they will consider their options’

Declan de Lacy, restructuring partner at PKF O’Connor, Leddy & Holmes, believes it is difficult to say whether the increase seen with insolvencies is a result of “statistical noise” or a trend.

He predicts the first quarter of next year will be when we see the “big bang in numbers”. He believes restrictions on petitioning ending and Revenue becoming more active in enforcement will have an effect.

“That’ll start to put the pressure on – and when people start feeling pressure, they will consider their options.”

De Lacy is cautious about making predictions. However, he doesn’t believe we will hit the level of liquidations seen in 2014. He thinks cases may double, hitting around 600-700 next year, as seen around 2016.

Sectorally, he said most cases of insolvencies were in hospitality, construction, and retail.

The recently introduced Small Company Administrative Rescue Process (SCARP), a cost-effective mechanism for small firms to avoid winding-up, by reaching a compromise with their creditors and landlords, is also set to increase in usage, claims de Lacy.

SCARP involves appointing an insolvency practitioner to devise a scheme to make a troubled firm viable. Creditors are divided into classes with similar rights and the scheme becomes binding on all if at least one class of them votes to approve it.

Revenue has a right to opt-out of a SCARP scheme in various circumstances, including where there is a history of poor tax compliance.

De Lacy says warehousing tax debt is not “poor tax compliance” – but failing to agree a Phased Payment Arrangement (PPA) before the due date is.

He believes troubled firms should initiate SCARP before the warehousing period ends in December, as larger creditors like the banks and Revenue may be reluctant to cause schemes to fail.

“That reluctance is not likely to last very long.”

‘As of July, 84,000 firms were still availing of debt warehousing, with €3bn parked away’

The take-up of SCARP has been low so far, with only 11 cases. However, de Lacy believes the numbers will increase to around 50 next year.

De Lacy is concerned over how much cash small businesses hold. A 2020 Central Bank report said half of SMEs are estimated to have 5pc or less worth of annual turnover in cash.

As of July, 84,000 businesses were still availing of the Revenue debt warehousing scheme, with around €3bn parked away.

“We are now at the end of a period of bad trading where they warehoused the debt,” says de Lacy. “If they don’t have the cash to pay down the debt, and presumably they don’t, then they have to enter a PPA. And they’re not able to do that if they can’t pay 25pc of the debt upfront.

“It’s hard to see how a business that has traded poorly for two years and started without a good cash buffer will be able to pay that 25pc now.”

Revenue said businesses should make arrangements to pay warehoused debt before their applicable deadlines, either in December or April. This will allow parties to make a repayment plan.

“Where payment difficulties become apparent, Revenue will work proactively with the business concerned, towards finding an agreed solution to those difficulties. In most cases, a mutually satisfactory solution can be found without resorting to debt collection/enforcement sanctions.”

Revenue adds that it “appreciates the challenge for businesses in paying their outstanding liabilities in a difficult economic and financial climate.” It says it has encouraged businesses experiencing difficulties to work proactively with them.

‘When your business is falling apart, it’s hard to focus on anything other than the business’

Nicholas O’Dwyer, financial services advisory partner at Grant Thornton Ireland, says he believes the Irish economy has been holding up “pretty well”.

“No one really knows where we are going to land,” he says on insolvencies, adding Q2 is likely to be when moves are made. He believes many will try “get through the winter”, rather than go into SCARP now. “If you have a bad winter’s trading, you are challenged.”

O’Dwyer also believes banks will try to avoid appointing receivers.

“They may look to crystallise their position in respect of companies that are not engaging or paying their debts as they fall due. This will result in companies needing to seek advice from practitioners in respect of their actions.

“I think next year is going to be really interesting,” he says.

Neil McDonnell, chief executive of lobby group Isme, says his members are getting worried.

“Going into winter, there are a lot of businesses facing their most serious trading period since 2008 to 2010. It’s potentially that bad.”

With those comparisons to past recessions, McDonnell flags the horrible toll that insolvency can take on the mental health of entrepreneurs.

“There is no problem that any small business will go through this winter that another small business hasn’t already gone through. So pick up the phone and talk to someone. There’s lots of goodwill out there.”

Gortinore founder Mehigan recalls how tough examinership was.

“When your business is falling apart, it’s hard to focus on anything other than the business,” he says. “You’ve got to find the space to ask yourself: ‘Does the business work?’

“Examinership is hard. There are a lot of things said and implied about you, and about how you managed the business.”

Mehigan is focusing on the future. Despite a gruelling experience over the past two years and ongoing talks with Waterford City and Co Council about a proposed distillery, he is still optimistic.

“We are going to do what we thought we would at the end of 2019,” says the whiskey entrepreneur.