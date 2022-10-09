| 10.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Insolvency: is the ‘big bang’ coming for Irish businesses?

With uncertainty increasing and warehoused debt set to fall due, fears are growing for many firms’ futures.   

Brace yourselves Expand
Aidan Mehigan Expand
Declan de Lacy of PKF O&rsquo;Connor, Leddy &amp; Holmes. Expand
Neil McDonnell of Isme Expand

Close

Brace yourselves

Brace yourselves

Aidan Mehigan

Aidan Mehigan

Declan de Lacy of PKF O&rsquo;Connor, Leddy &amp; Holmes.

Declan de Lacy of PKF O’Connor, Leddy & Holmes.

Neil McDonnell of Isme

Neil McDonnell of Isme

/

Brace yourselves

Sean Pollock Email

It felt like the vultures were circling Aidan Mehigan, founder of Gortinore Distillery, owners of the Natterjack Whiskey brand.

The company he founded in 2014 had entered an examinership process, after Covid-19 pulled the rug from under its feet.

Most Watched

Privacy