Insolvencies rise by 29pc as businesses battle economic headwinds

The hospitality sector recorded the second-highest number of corporate insolvencies in 2022.

Over 500 corporate insolvencies have been recorded in Ireland in the year to date, according to a report from Deloitte. This marks an increase of over 29pc from the same period last year when the number of corporate insolvencies recorded reached 401.

The service sector was the most widely impacted, with 219 recorded insolvencies representing 44pc of the overall figure.

This remained consistent with last year, with this sector representing 42pc of all insolvencies in 2021.

The main businesses impacted within this sector included financial services and real estate, with 117 recorded insolvencies in these categories.

This was followed by health, fitness and beauty firms, with 36 insolvencies reported so far this year.

The hospitality sector represented 11pc of total insolvencies, with 56 companies impacted. The number of insolvencies jumped 81pc in this area compared to last year.

“While Government supports gave a lifeline to many businesses in the industry during the Covid era, the changed patterns of consumer behaviour, escalating energy costs and difficulties in recruiting and retaining staff meant that some could no longer survive,” said Deloitte partner David Van Dessel.

The construction industry followed, with 50 insolvencies recorded so far this year. However, this marked a decline from last year’s 69 insolvencies.

The report noted that this was “surprising” due to the increasing cost of materials.

According to Deloitte, almost three quarters of the corporate insolvencies involved companies located in Leinster, a 45pc rise from 2021.

The remaining provinces saw small decreases in insolvency activity so far this year.

The report added that the majority of insolvencies were creditors’ voluntary liquidations, with 72pc falling under this category. This figure is now the main contributor to the overall increase in insolvency activity.

The newly introduced Small Company Administrative Rescue Process (SCARP) was utilised by 22 companies, representing 4pc of overall amount. SCARP allows SMEs to continue to trade while negotiating the write off of existing debt and restructuring with creditors.

So far, eight companies have completed the process, while three have failed, leading to a loss of 61 jobs. 10 remain active.

Van Dessel.pointed to higher cost of living, reduced discretionary spend and the impact of inflation.

“So, there are a number of factors feeding into financial distress for struggling businesses, and this is before warehoused taxes have to be paid back, which is due to start between Dec 2023 and Spring 2024, depending on the specific circumstances of the debtor entity,” he said.