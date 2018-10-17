A new €3m staff accommodation facility has been unveiled by Ashford Castle and The Lodge at Ashford Castleo

A new €3m staff accommodation facility has been unveiled by Ashford Castle and The Lodge at Ashford Castleo

Inside the new €3m staff accommodation facility on the Ashford Castle estate

The employee digs on the Ashford Castle estate consists of a purpose built apartment building featuring a range of modern lifestyle facilities.

Investment in the new facilities, by South African owner Red Carnation Hotels, is expected to "provide a home away from home" for the staff working at both properties on the estate.

Single, twin and executive bedroom suites with ensuite bathrooms are available for those that require accommodation.

Some facilities on site include flat screen smart TVs, free WiFi, mini personal fridges, contemporary kitchens, laundry facilities, comfortable public areas, an outdoor gym, landscaped barbecue area and parking.

"Recruiting and retaining talented staff is crucial for Ashford Castle Estate we have taken great strides to ensure our teams are living and working in the best environment," general manager Niall Rochford said.

The Lodge at Ashford Castle in Co. Mayo was voted in Ireland's top three hotels by Condé Nast Traveler's 2018 Readers' Choice Awards

The staff accommodation was officially opened by the Tollman family on Thursday September 20.

Online Editors