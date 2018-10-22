US software firm Citrix has announced 30 new roles at its Dublin site as it officially opens its revamped €6.7m centre.

US software firm Citrix has announced 30 new roles at its Dublin site as it officially opens its revamped €6.7m centre.

Inside new €6.7m Citrix facility in Dublin as tech firm announces 30 new jobs

The development follows the recruitment of 150 employees to its workforce at Dublin’s East Point Business Park, announced last year.

Following the significant investment, the upgraded facility spans 49,500 sq ft centre, the largest Citrix European centre within EMEA.

Technical support, consulting services, HR shared services and a new EMEA digital sales hub are some of the function available at the Dublin site.

The new roles, across areas including network engineering, technical support, finance and sales, are immediately open for application.

Chief Executive of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan said that the decision "endorses Dublin’s reputation as a premier EMEA location for global software companies".

Citrix first came to Ireland in 1999 and its Dublin facility now has the capacity to hold 400 employees.

Minister of Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Richard Bruton was at the official opening of the company’s expanded Dublin office.

"This is an important centre for Citrix and positions Dublin as a strategically important location from which the company can serve and grow its customer base," he said.

Online Editors