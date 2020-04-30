Inland port for north Dublin gets planning permission

THE country's largest freight and passenger port, Dublin Port has secured its latest planning permission for a large-scale logistics and warehouse park in north Dublin.

The development of Dublin Inland Port (DIP) is to facilitate the relocation of non-core activities currently accommodated within Dublin Port to a 10.4 hectare site located south-east of the Dublin Airport Logistics Park.

Dublin Port today handles 48pc of all port volume in the country and planning consultants for Dublin Port, RPS, states that the planned development of DIP "though not a direct response to Brexit has become even more urgent and necessary, particularly following the departure of the UK from the EU on January 31, 2020".

RPS told Fingal County Council that Brexit has had an impact on the available land use at Dublin Airport, with 26pc of the land allocated to Brexit-related developments.

"The loss of this land critically impacts Dublin Port's ability to stay ahead of demand while development works progress," RPS said. It said that the relocation of non-core activities away from Dublin Port to DIP will safeguard the capacity of the port to accommodate projected growth in trade volume up to 2040.

Fingal County Council has given the application a 10-year planning permission after its planners concluded the proposed development is in accordance with the land use zoning objectives and is consistent with the established permitted land use in the vicinity.

Irish Independent