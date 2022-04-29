Inflation spikes again even though fuel costs fell in April

Energy prices up almost 40pc since last year

The cost of living has risen a whopping 7.3pc since April 2021 according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Worryingly inflation has continued to surge even though energy fell in April from its March high.

The Irish Independent reported this week that a new wave of higher food prices is also on the way.

Using the standard inflation measure known as the EU Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for Ireland is estimated to have increased by 7.3pc from April 2021 to April 2022 compared to an annual increase of 7.5pc in the Eurozone.

Looking at the components of the flash HICP for Ireland energy is estimated to be down by 1.7% in the month and up by 39.1pc since April 2021

Inflation is now running at levels not seen for more than two decades, well ahead of even the Celtic Tiger era.