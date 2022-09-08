Inflation softened in August – but not for long

The pace of inflation slackened in August, the latest Central Statistics Office data shows, but remains extremely high.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a standard measure of price inflation for households, is up 8.7pc in the year to August 2022. That pace is down from an annual increase of 9.1pc in the year to July 2022 but for eleventh straight months the annual increase has been at least 5pc = dramatically higher than the norm over recent decades.

Higher energy costs are the big driver with utility bills and transport the most increased bills for households.

Previous figures from the EU data agency Eurostat, show Eurozone prices spiked by 9.1pc in August, compared to the same month in 2021, driven by food prices, which soared above 10pc for the first time ever, to 10.6pc.

Annual inflation here was 9.6pc in July, and was 8.9pc in the eurozone.

Energy prices had fallen back in August but have since ratcheted up again since – with a raft of higher bills now due to hit households in October. That points to a fresh acceleration of inflation to potentially double digits unless there is significant relief for households.

The inflationary pressure across the economy will see the European Central Bank raise interest rates later today but any impact of that will be slow to be felt.