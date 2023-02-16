Inflation slowed again in January, marking the third month in a row that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has declined.

The CPI, a standard measure of inflation used by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), rose by 7.8pc over the year to January 2023.

This was down from an annual increase of 8.2pc in the 12 months to December 2022.

Core inflation, which removes energy and food prices, was 5pc in the period.

Consumer prices fell by 0.8pc from December to January, according to the CSO. Clothing and footwear prices dropped by 6.4pc in January as a result of annual sales following the Christmas period, while transport costs were down by 2.9pc.

This was attributed mainly to a lower prices for airfares.

January was the 16th consecutive month where the annual increase in the CPI has been at least 5pc, which was above the norm in recent decades.

While energy costs showed some signs of slowing, rents and food prices continued to rise.

Compared to the same period last year, electricity costs were up 62.7pc while gas costs soared by 86.3pc. Home heating oil rose by 35.5pc, with solid fuels up by over 44pc.

However, in the month to January, electricity and gas prices were flat. Home heating oil prices rose by just over 1pc for the month.

Meanwhile, rent and mortgage costs were up on a monthly and annual basis, driven by the cost of mortgage interest repayments, the CSO reported.

The price of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 12.8pc, up from the 11.7pc reported in December.

A white sliced pan is up 27c in the year to January 2023, while two litres of full fat milk rose by 53c in the period.

Eurostat data shows Irish inflation slowed to 7.7pc in January, from 8.2pc in December.

Falling inflation will “have to be factored in” to the extension of cost-of-living supports to citizens, Tánaiste Micheál Martin has told the Dáil.

“There will not be a cliff edge, and we will continue to support families under pressure because of the cost of living situation,” he said.

However inflation is falling and now trending down, and that has to be factored in.”

Pearse Doherty, spokesman on finance for Sinn Féin, pointed out: “Prices are still rising.”

Many families now queuing for foodbanks had homes of their own, he said, but were paying rates of 7 and 8 per cent on their mortgages, he said.

“That is what is happening in the real world.”

Mr Martin condemned Sinn Féin’s call for a ‘Spring bonus’ similar to the Christmas bonus.

He said it was a ‘nice clever political device,’ adding: “We all talk about the Christmas bonus. Ah -- hey presto -- Spring bonus. Let's have a Summer bonus. Let's have an Autumn bonus,” he mocked.

“It is attempting to be clever, but I don't think it fools people.

“We're going to come forward with proposals to deal with people on low income, to target our resources to those, and they’re the measures that we're now discussing among the party leaders,” he said.

Mr Doherty said the Barnardo’s report had shown one in ten households using foodbanks, while many parents had admitted skipping meals so that their children could be nourished. Many were one-parent families.

What had happened on the Government’s watch was that people were saddled with rents, soaring energy bills, high travel costs and the spectre of rising interest rates, he said. “It's an unforgivable situation that families will go hungry because they can't afford to go to the shops.

“We all know the Government can't do everything. But you can do much more.”

Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik raised climate change, and the Government’s subsidy of petrol and diesel prices. The Tánaiste accepted the point that such supports seemed to run contrary to general policy to curtail the use of fossil fuels.

Mr Martin added: “We will watch our measures to make sure we don’t regress on climate measures.” But supports for fuels are “where we find ourselves” because of exceptional circumstances,” he said, referring to the war in Ukraine. The answer was to promote the use of electric vehicles (EVs), he said.

He failed to answer a question from Ms Bacik as to whether the Government’s “mini-budget” next would include increases to the fuel allowance, which has been both increased and extended in the recent past.

The Tánaiste instead said that the cost of living supports and subsidies had come to a cumulative €8bn since the beginning of 2022.